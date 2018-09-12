Lakai And Swanski’s End-Of-Summer Capsule Collection Has Hit Stores

Mountain Dew/Uproxx

Skate shoes and apparel are among the cooler side of style meeting urban life — with Supreme, Vans, and other notorious streetwear styles leading the way. Lakai Limited Footwear is also no stranger to the game, founded by pro skaters and dropping in stores since 1999. The brand’s latest collaborative capsule collection is about as supercharged as it gets. It features designs by LA artist Swanski and is backed by the quintessential skater drink, Mountain Dew — which debuted the collection at the Dew Tour in Long Beach this past summer. Now, to our street style pleasure, the shoes are available to the public at specialty lifestyle and image skate accounts nationwide while supplies last.

The debut of the collection was an event in itself — as you’d expect from an explosion of skater style featuring three cultural giants. Of course, skate shoes are the main focus here (both slip-ons and sneakers), but the collab also features original shirts and hats with Swanksi’s intricately-penned designs, highlighting his signature style of penstroke and attention to detail, focusing on images one would find in nature.

The main colors for the capsule are hot oranges and greens and, of course, Lakai’s easily recognizable logo and style. If this collection is the first you’ve heard of any of these collaborators, it’s definitely worth your time to do some more digging. If you know what’s up, get yourself to one of these shops ASAP.

35th Avenue Skateshop – SEATTLE, WA

Daddies Boardshop – PORTLAND, ORE

Escapist Skateshop – KANSAS CITY, MO

Identity Boardshop – BUENA PARK, CA

Skate Warehouse – SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Skatepark of Tampa – TAMPA, FLA

Tactics Skateshop – EUGENE & BEND, ORE