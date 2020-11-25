“I’m bad at picking things. I’m constantly surrounded by everything at once. I am kind of… chameleon-esque.”

Mikey Ambrosino — also known as the singer-songwriter and solo artist MyKey — keeps it as casual as they come. From his genre-defying mix of pop, rock, and traditional folk storytelling to the way he dresses to how he spends his now limitless pandemic era free time, there isn’t a thing the 23-year-old songwriter does that isn’t driven by genuine interest and approached with breezy confidence. MyKey is also a bit of a cultural sponge, pulling influences from the simple things that inspire him and filtering them through his unique lens.

Like a conversation between friends that blooms into a song. Or pairing skittering trap-beats with guitars. Or diving into a scene he’s brand new to and was previously unaware of: gaming.

“I didn’t even know there were genres!” MyKey tells me over the phone of his new passion for gaming.

At the start of the quarantine, he and his roommates picked up various gaming systems. Playing offered respite from the dire daily news.

“Growing up, I missed the boat but during quarantine, my roommates and I have been heavy in a phase,” MyKey says. “Before COVID, video games were always at a friend’s or a roommate’s or my brother’s. I never really thought about them in first person. Nowadays, they’re a good break from the insanity.”

MyKey tends to gravitate towards multiplayer party games that he can enjoy with his buddies, but things never get fierce or competitive. For the multi-hyphenate creative, it’s just another one of the chill activities that inspire his expression.