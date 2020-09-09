Whether you’re a hardcore adventurer trekking across the Himalayas or a city-dwelling skater gulping water between grinding handrails, you’ve probably owned a Nalgene bottle. From its first appearance in the cultural zeitgeist — a statement piece for the backpackers and environmentalists of the ’70s — the brand has cultivated intergenerational appeal through a commitment to simplicity, durability, and sustainability. It’s got that special classic/ timeless quality that so few products ever achieve. So much so that the phrase “let me fill up my Nalgene” is ubiquitous everywhere from destination music festivals to boutique hostels to backcountry hiking routes.

Now, with the launch of Nalgene Sustain bottles the brand is ready to build on its rich legacy by doubling down on the qualities that made its signature product so iconic. This new iteration, like those preceding it, lives at the intersection of form and function. It balances utility and stylishness while pushing deeper into the frontier of a market it single-handedly defined.

“We essentially created the personal hydration category,” Elissa McGee, GM of Nalgene Outdoor Products says. “That concept wasn’t a thing, so we defined it. Now we’re taking it further.”

McGee explains that in creating the Nalgene Sustain line, the brand is once again eager to set the bar, this time as the first reusable bottle made with recycled plastic to hit the market. Using a revolutionary material, Tritan Renew, every Nalgene Sustain bottle is composed of up to 50% recycled plastics otherwise destined for a landfill.

Part of the Nalgene brand’s push for a more sustainable product is a reassertion of the brand’s core beliefs. It’s also a necessary response to the plague of single-use and short-term-use plastics that adventurers and vagabonds see strewn along trails and beaches year after year. But while the commitment to build a recycled bottle was longstanding, Nalgene Sustain bottles represent new production processes that weren’t previously possible.

“If you tested one of our new Nalgene Sustain bottles and you tested the standard Nalgene bottle, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference,” McGee says. “It’s exactly the same performance but we’ve made it that much cleaner and that much more sustainable — all while still being the bottle you know and love.”

Aside from being half-composed from recycled material, the Nalgene Sustain line doesn’t make any moves to change the classic Nalgene silhouette. In our opinion, it’s better for it. It’s still a short, stocky, lightweight 32-ounce bottle with a recognizable wide-mouth design dressed in seven translucent colorways. Every visual cue — from the logo to the measurement lines — points back to the brand’s history.