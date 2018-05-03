Nike SNKRS

Remember platform sandals? Forget them. Nike is introducing a platform Vandal, a stylish take on their existing lifestyle shoe. Appropriately called the Vandal Surprise (like, “Surprise! Platform shoes are a thing again!”) the women’s shoe is a stacked version of a popular Nike style, very much like the stacked Cortez (warmly nicknamed the “dopeman” Nikes) that Comme des Garçon debuted at its Fall/Winter 2018 runway show.

The shoe comes in two colorways – silver/red/blue and black/gold/white, both of which will release at Nike’s online store and select retailers all over the world May 5. The fashion-forward shoe features a leather and textile upper with a forefoot strap, and an augmented and embroidered swoosh. It all sits proudly on top of a double-stacked striped midsole. The forefoot strap (which is honestly one of the dopest parts of the shoe save for the double-stacked sole) mimics the color pattern of the sole, so it all comes together nicely.

This will be one of two May 5 drops that lady Nike fans are stoked about, with the satin Shattered Backboard dropping at 10 EDT the same day in three different colorways. Looks like it’s time to put that tax return to use and set those SNKRS app reminders. Shoutout to Nike for finally giving women something to be just as excited as our male sneakerhead counterparts are. Respect.