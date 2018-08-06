Nike’s Newest Collaboration Is With… A Portland Bar?

Nike

Nike has a long and rich history of collaboration. Oftentimes the quality can be a bit hit or miss, but every once in a while they knock it out of the park. Such is the case with the Cat’s Paw Saloon’s on the Blazer Low GT’s — the Nike SB Blazer Low GT “Cat’s Paw Saloon.”

Although a shoe and a saloon seem like an odd pairing for a collaboration (and the premise of countless bad jokes), the partnership makes a whole lot more sense when you know the bar is owned by pro skater Mickey Reyes. Here’s some of the mischief they get up to in that joint: