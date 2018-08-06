Nike’s Newest Collaboration Is With… A Portland Bar?

Nike has a long and rich history of collaboration. Oftentimes the quality can be a bit hit or miss, but every once in a while they knock it out of the park. Such is the case with the Cat’s Paw Saloon’s on the Blazer Low GT’s — the Nike SB Blazer Low GT “Cat’s Paw Saloon.”
Although a shoe and a saloon seem like an odd pairing for a collaboration (and the premise of countless bad jokes), the partnership makes a whole lot more sense when you know the bar is owned by pro skater Mickey Reyes. Here’s some of the mischief they get up to in that joint:
Rad show last night @catspawsaloon @jennydontandthespurs ・・・ What a fun show tonight! It was a wonderful surprise having Toody Cole come out to sing a song with us! We want to give a big thank you to @mickeyreyes for having us play @catspawsaloon tonight and to @maryshabit for helping set up such a fun full US tour! ⭐♥️⭐♥️⭐♥️ Xoxoxoxoxoxo ————————————————– #jennydontandthespurs #catspaw #deadmoon #catspawsaloon #piercedarrows #toody #toodycole #mickeyreyes #portlandband #portland #western #portlandmusicians #therats #musichistory #punkrock #punks #cowboys #life #portlandpeople #music #punkrock #county #love #portlandbar #nightlife #musiclife #diy #kellyhalliburton #catspawsaloon #deadmoon 🌚
