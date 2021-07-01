The worlds of gaming and sneakers continue to collide, not only do we have famous Twitch streamers making shoes, but aftermarket sites like StockX have begun to expand their offerings to include hard-to-find game systems like the Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch. Now things are getting official with the Nike SNKRS app set to drop an exclusive wireless Xbox Series X/S controller.

Launching as part of a bundle celebrating the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the controller will come bundled with a pair of low-top LeBron 18s that pay tribute to Looney Tunes favorites Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner. LeBron is no stranger to wild sneaker designs, so it doesn’t surprise us that this Looney Tunes-inspired take on the LeBron 18 is insane (in a very cool way).

Featuring a mismatched colorway, the LeBron 18’s left shoe is dressed in desert-like earth tones with a swoosh wrapped in dynamite fuse to represent Wile E. Coyote, while the right shoe is dressed in tones of blue with yellow accents and a swoosh sporting dust clouds evoking the speed of Road Runner. The whole design culminates in the controller, which depicts the aftermath of Wile E. and the Road Runner’s encounter.

Nike and Xbox could’ve thrown any random Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner graphic on the controller and called it a day, but the fact that the design is intertwined with the shoe creates a cohesion we appreciate. Xbox continues the celebration by also launching Space Jam: A New Legacy — The Game, an arcade-style video game today on Xbox Game Pass.

The Space Jam bundle is set to drop on July 15th via the Nike SNKRS app, and Xbox will also be dropping three more controllers inspired by the movie on July 8th.