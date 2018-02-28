GQ/UPROXX

Pharrell Williams is, no doubt, a spiritual, creative guy, and his new line for the Adidas NMD Hu collection is letting customers get just as creative. The artist’s latest shoe collaboration with Adidas Originals celebrates the Hindu Holi festival — the famous “festival of colors” — that signals the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Revelers light bonfires, eat with friends and family, paint their bodies, and throw brightly-pigmented powders and water balloons in the air (and at each other) that dye their clothing and their bodies.

To honor Holi’s traditions, Adidas used an original powder-dyeing technique to create a sort of tie-dye colorway for its last iteration of the three-part Holi collection, “Powder Dye,” which includes track apparel along with the Adidas Tennis Hu Pk sneaker — with a colorful upper and a white leather lining.

The first Holi-inspired shoe, the “Holi Hu Adicolor,” comes in an NMD Hu featuring only one solid color derived from the powder dye technique with a white lining. The “Holi Hu Blank Canvas” collection was the first to drop February 23 in various Adidas silhouettes and featured a pristine white canvas on which the buyer could choose to keep white or color at home with powder dyes inspired by the bright colors of Holi.