Whatever you’re doing right now — stop. Take a minute to transport yourself from the drudgery of your normal Thursday routine and imagine yourself on the sandy beaches of Rosarito, Mexico. The Pacific breeze blowing through your hair while you dance to the infectious dembow riddims of Reggaeton and Latin Trap; the smells of fresh tortillas and salsa blending with the brine of the Pacific as you savor the waning moments of Summer ’19 with a cocktail in your hand and sand at your feet.

This is what life, or at the very least summer, should be about, right? Now stop dreaming, because were literally having this very experience at Rosarito’s second annual Baja Beach Fest just a few weeks ago. The two-day festival — just a 30-minute drive from San Diego — saw the entire city of Rosarito erupt into party mode as the newest generation of Latin Trap and Reggaeton stars took to the beachside stage and filled the air with the songs that undoubtedly soundtracked your own summer, no matter where you spent it.

This year’s festival pulled together the rising talents of Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Ozuna — artists who have surely become mainstays in party playlists across the Americas this year. Our own Steve Bramucci was on the ground and reported that it was one of the wildest summer festivals of the year — with a crowd that was fully engaged with the performers, no matter what time of day.

Dive into these pictures from the festival floor or watch the after movie above to see what you’ve been missing out on. Word to the wise, flights are always cheapest when bought in advance and it’s never too early to prepare for how you’ll spend next summer.