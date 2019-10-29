Celebrate Halloween Early With These Photos From Circoloco

Candy, playing dress-up, seasonal beverages, Halloween is the best time of year next to summer. It gives us all one final month to let loose and party before we have to brace ourselves for Thanksgiving and Christmas spent with our respective families. So why wait? We need to celebrate as soon as we can, while we still can. No time like the present to be a “sexy teach/doctor/dentist/therapist/Mario Kart character.

Thankfully, Halloween happened to fall on a Thursday this year, which means no one knows quite the best time to throw their Halloween weekend parties. Do you go the weekend before? After? Both?

Revelers at Brooklyn’s Navy Yard in New York were certainly ready to get festive last weekend at Circoloco, everyone’s favorite red-toned traveling dance festival. While Circoloco isn’t built around Halloween, per se, it’s a music festival in October with red lights, so people are going to dress as sexy/demonic as they dare whether it’s late-October or mid-June.

Grab some last-minute Halloween party inspiration with these photos from Circoloco New York 2019.