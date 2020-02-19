Last Friday, our favorite red-lit party throwers Circoloco swung through New York City for New York Fashion Week and threw a special warehouse party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. The Valentine’s Day bash featured a night of non-stop music curated by Marco Carola, Mike SERVITO and Tale of US, and in typical Circoloco fashion, partygoers rocked their best fits with a heavy emphasis on killer eyewear. We’re in a new decade, and people are currently experimenting with all sorts of different frame shapes to see what’s going to catch on for the ’20s. If there is a God, it won’t be a return to small frames (it’s looking like there isn’t a God).

If you thought Circoloco was merely a Halloween-themed party night, the crew has some pretty deep ties to the fashion world, collaborating with both Philip Plein and Virgil Abloh, who designed a capsule collection inspired by the brand’s particular brand of edgy nightlife. If you want more Circoloco action, consider checking out Circoloco’s Miami Music Week showcase with Teksupport on March 19th which will feature exclusive performances from DJ Tennis, Palms Trax, Antal, and Interstellar Funk. Just be prepared to see red when you close your eyes for at least a day.

Now let’s dive into the best looks at Circoloco’s NYFW Valentine’s Day celebration.