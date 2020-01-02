The holiday season is thankfully over, and we have to tell you — we’re more than a little peeved at the fact that while most of us were home for the holidays stressing out in search of the most sensibly priced material object to present to our loved ones as a rough measure of our affection (in the case of my aunt, a scented candle), others were kicking it in Cap Cana partying it up at a festival called simply: The Paradise. With a name like that, it has to be awesome, right? And we all know that the similarly titled (but unrelated) Your Paradise definitely delivers.

The Paradise is a two-day arts and music festival in the Dominican Republic that pulls together local artists, chefs, and custom art installations for one big beachside festival. This year’s The Paradise featured headlining performances from Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Tyga, as well as a whole host of local and international DJs and cutting edge producers in the Latin Trap genre. We’ve gathered together some photos from the festival floor to show you all the best warm-weather fashion on display to give you some inspiration on what to wear for this year’s upcoming festival season.

Here are all the best looks from this year’s The Paradise festival in the Dominican Republic’s Cap Cana.