Groove Cruise Miami is a weird and wonderful party on a boat. A boat, by the looks of it, that’s full of magic. Just think about it for a second — during the second week of January 2020, a flock of people from all around the world collectively decided it would be a good idea to spend 96 hours together on a Titanic-esque vessel with a non-stop soundtrack of electronic music and the sole goal of partying always and sleeping never.

That takes a certain type of crazy. The sort of Big Living Energy that blends effortless chill with a taste for mayhem (which is why we sent our own Chelsea Frank to check the scene). Uptight people don’t go on four-day cruise ship raves, they just don’t.

Before this year’s Groove Cruise Miami officially set sail for Mexico’s Costa Maya, festival-goers were treated to two pre-parties at South Beach’s The Clevelander — that’s over 100 hours of partying in total! At sea, the various themed parties featured 80s aerobic wear aesthetics, high fantasy elf stuff, and of course, steampunk. This wild genre mixing enabled people to get creative with their festival wear, which is a breath of fresh air when it comes to cruise ship raves. The captain’s-hat-with-mustache is tired in 2020, fam.

We collected all the best photos from this year’s Groove Cruise to help you decide whether Groove Cruise 2021 is in the cards for you. Dive into these photos and decide if they’re the type of person who can meld chill and lit long enough to brave a non-stop party across the Gulf.