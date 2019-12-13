Pull Yourself Out Of The Winter Doldrums With These Photos From Rakastella Festival

As part of our winter festival travel roundup, we listed Florida’s Rakastella festival as a warm-weather getaway for party-seekers looking to ditch the December chill. Held on Virginia Key and catering to some of the same crowd in attendance at Miami’s Art Basel, Rakastella combines 16-hours of non-stop, cutting edge electronic music, various immersive art installations, and high-production visuals in a beachside setting that makes you forget winter is even a thing.

Between the gift guides and all the year-end lists, things can feel a bit final this time of year. The endless possibilities of the summer season have fully been stamped out, and we have a long way to go until we’re back in that care-free season. To pull you out of the doldrums, we’ve collected all the best pics of all the best dressed at last week’s Rakastella festival. Why succumb to the cozy vibes of Christmas when you can start planning and fantasizing about your New Years Eve-raging early?

So pour that hot chocolate down the drain, crack open a White Claw, and melt away the winter chill with these photos from Rakastella 2019.