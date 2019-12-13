Pull Yourself Out Of The Winter Doldrums With These Photos From Rakastella Festival

As part of our winter festival travel roundup, we listed Florida’s Rakastella festival as a warm-weather getaway for party-seekers looking to ditch the December chill. Held on Virginia Key and catering to some of the same crowd in attendance at Miami’s Art Basel, Rakastella combines 16-hours of non-stop, cutting edge electronic music, various immersive art installations, and high-production visuals in a beachside setting that makes you forget winter is even a thing.
Between the gift guides and all the year-end lists, things can feel a bit final this time of year. The endless possibilities of the summer season have fully been stamped out, and we have a long way to go until we’re back in that care-free season. To pull you out of the doldrums, we’ve collected all the best pics of all the best dressed at last week’s Rakastella festival. Why succumb to the cozy vibes of Christmas when you can start planning and fantasizing about your New Years Eve-raging early?
So pour that hot chocolate down the drain, crack open a White Claw, and melt away the winter chill with these photos from Rakastella 2019.
View this post on Instagram
ART BASEL | RAKASTELLA 🌅 Watching the sunrise on the beaches of Virginia Key this weekend at Art Basel, with a lineup of house/techno artists i had never even heard of before, surrounded by amazing friends both old and new — an experience i’ll never forget. Rakastella is an immersive collaborative experience that integrates art, music, nature, and the community that surrounds it into one breathless experience. “There's a certain liberation that comes with a leap of faith. Lovers intertwine to become a singular force of nature with energy bound to unknown limits. When harnessed, a labor of love such as Rakastella is born. Pure unadulterated love for radical music selection drew both Innervisions & Life and Death to continue pushing boundaries into this truly exotic experience.” For anyone going to Art Basel next year, Rakastella is an absolute must to open your heart up to something new. #artbasel #artbaselmiami #rakastella #immersiveart #immersion #housemusic #miamimusicweek #artbaselfashion #virginiakey
View this post on Instagram
M.I.A.M.I. 🌃❤️ – – – – – – – – #rakastella #rakastella2019 #rakastellafestival @rakastella_official #miami #miamigirl #miamibeach #miaminights #miaminightlife #musicfestival #technomusic #techhouse #miamifestival #miamimusicscene #artbasel #artbaselmiami #vintageclothing #vintagejacket #vintageoutfits #festivaloutfit #urbanoutfitters #fashionista