Last week was Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, which saw some hot new fall and winter designs and shows from some of the fashion world’s most notable designers and labels. Dior had an impressive show this year that saw them ditch the catwalk for a more streamlined and futuristic conveyor belt set up, and Virgil Abloh’s sophomore Louis Vuitton collection had fashionista’s on the socials swooning over his Michael Jackson inspired show. Interestingly enough, Abloh also featured 80s-era graffiti artist Futura 2000, who we profiled today.

Impressive and interesting as the high-fashion world is, what really gets us excited and checking hashtags on fashion week is the street style on display by the fashion-obsessed pedestrians who treat the streets of Paris as their own personal catwalks. Paris is in the midst of winter so that translated to the street style, and the looks on display prove that winter is just as fashionable a season as spring or summer.

Fashion week remains a great reminder that true style isn’t what you wear but rather how you wear it, so take these pictures of the best street style from fashion week Paris as inspiration for how you want to deck yourself out for the rest of the season.