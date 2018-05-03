Supreme/Lacoste/UPROXX

Happy Thursday! Every day is a blessing but Thursdays are especially sacred because 1) it’s Friday, Jr. and 2) it’s Supreme Drop Day (unless you’re in Japan, then it’s Saturday). Every week there are rumors about what will drop, and many of them never pan out. It’s not until Supreme updates their site that we find out the real deal, and get to try our luck at snagging them before the mad rush to get the exclusive merch.

Lately, Supreme has been doing a ton of dope collaborations for each week’s drop — the dopest of the latest being The North Face, LACOSTE and Hellraiser lines. This week’s collaboration is with Puerto Rican graffiti artist and actor Lee Quiñones. Quiñones got his start in movies in the 1982 hip-hop film, Wild Style, portraying the character Zoro, and having his art prominently displayed throughout the whole movie. He is one of the artists who, like Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, earned his claim to fame with the subway art movement in New York City during the growing era of hip-hop in the late ’70s and early ’80s, making art that reflected socio-political issues people of color were facing at the time.

Now, the actor and artist is bringing his talents to the fashion world with today’s Supreme drop, sure to be one of the coolest artist collabs of the year.

Lion’s Den Denim Trucker Jacket Multi

An homage to one of Quiñones’s famous murals, “The Lion’s Den,” the trucker jacket is made of all cotton with a printed pattern and button front closure, featuring lower hand pockets on both sides and chest pockets with button closures. The jacket also has shorts and a shirt that can be purchased separately with the same design.