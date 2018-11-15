The Freshest Supreme Drops Of The Day

Uproxx

And we’re back like we never left! It’s Supreme Drop Day…can you feel the excitement in the air? Okay, maybe that’s just the cold front moving in, so allow us to warm you up with these hot new releases from everyone’s hypebae. The brand came back with a vengeance after the shop’s brief closure earlier this year, and in its Phoenix-like rise from the brick and mortar ashes, the online store has been releasing clothing that makes us wish we were wearing and buying gear, not just drooling over writing about it.

It’s always hard to choose the hottest releases after a drop, but we’ll do our best to give a preview, then you can discover the rest of the release for yourself on Supreme’s website or in and retail stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, France, or Japan.

Corduroy Patchwork Denim Jacket

Supreme

Supreme

If you don’t think this is dope — whether or not you’re into Supreme or even street fashion — you’re lying through your teeth! From a distance, this corduroy patchwork denim jacket looks like a Coogi comeback á la The Cosby Show (before it was tainted by recent events).

We love a self-explanatory material description as much as we love a tiny Supreme label on the front left chest, so we’ll cut the chatter and let you admire in peace. Corduroy, fam… corduroy.