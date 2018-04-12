The Five Freshest Supreme Drops Of The Day

UPROXX

Today is the day urban fashionistas have been waiting for: Supreme drop day. Supreme drops new hotness every week, making it feel like Christmas comes 52 times a year for super fans. Adding to the feeling of finally ripping the paper off that box under the tree, Supreme is never specific about exactly what will drop, we just get to know that something will drop.

This teases us with all this freshness throughout the week and finally make good on it every Thursday (Saturday, if you’re in Japan). This week, we’re especially excited to see some of the styles we’ve been big fans of finally hit stores both retail and online. Here are the five hottest drops of the week.

1. MLK Hooded Sweatshirt



Supreme

This time in 1968, the nation was still mourning the loss of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. after he was assassinated in Memphis. This year, 50 years after the tragedy, the nation is celebrating his memory, and Supreme’s hoodie embodies his legacy with a sweatshirt that features his face several times and the phrase, “We shall overcome” in either yellow and black, white and red, or black and white.

2. Supreme®/RIMOWA Luggage

RIMOWA