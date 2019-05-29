Nike/Supreme/Uproxx

As spring fades into summer, it’s time for a wardrobe overhaul. And we don’t mean just putting away the sweaters and jackets either. Any new look you come up with for summer ’19, won’t be complete until you have the right pair of shoes. And unfortunately, style can change as much as the leaves on the trees — which means at least some of your sneakers aren’t going to look right this season. Cheer up though, Charlie, because the summer sneaker drops will provide you with enough options to keep you stylish and looking chill all through the hottest months of the summer.

Here are the best shoes dropping this week, featuring the newest Supreme drop, bank account be damned!

Nike Air Fear of God 1 Orange Pulse and Frosted Spruce

My favorite part about the Nike Air Fear of God is how much the silhouette looks like what people thought the future aesthetic would be in 80s. I could see Marty McFly’s son sporting a pair while he rides around on a hoverboard dodging 3D sharks or whatever the hell else happens in Back to the Future II, aka my least favorite Back to the Future movie.

The Fear of God 1 will drop in two bright colorways, which Nike has decided to call Orange Pulse and Frosted Spruce. They’re a bright overhaul for the high-top boot, which so far has only released in more subdued colors. All the Fear of God touchstones are here: the Air Max-styled heel window, a canvas and neoprene upper, and an Air Huarache inspired TPU lacing system.

The new Orange Pulse and Frosted Spruce Fear of God 1s are set to drop on June 1st and will retail for $350. Pick up a pair at Nike’s online store, or select Nike retailers.

