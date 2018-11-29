The North Face Is Back For This Week’s Supreme Drop Day

11.29.18 2 hours ago

Uproxx/Northface

This week’s urban gear holiday (Supreme Drop Day) is back with a collaboration that produces some of the least-likely-yet-most-fire merch we’ve seen from Supreme. The North Face is continually making it clear that it isn’t just for cold weather climates, mountain climbers, journalists who need covert places to keep pens and mini notebooks, or fratty college guys. The North Face is actually hella cool (also, warm), and Supreme is dropping another collab to further prove that point, just in time for the cooler temperatures this fall/winter.

The items in this list were made exclusively for Supreme, so don’t expect to find them in any old store. This merch will only be available online and in-store in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris, and London; then in Japan on December 1. Just like every week, we got all the freshest of the fresh.

Supreme®/The North Face® Expedition Jacket

Supreme


This breathable GORE-TEX Cordura® nylon ripstop with fully sealed seams and embossed logo lining is completely waterproof with a full zip closure with snap placket, fixed hood with interior shockcords, and topped off with zip pockets at the lower front and chest.

Supreme®/The North Face® Expedition Fleece Jacket

Supreme


The specs on this jacket are completely the same as the nylon jacket, but of course, much less waterproof and much more cozy.

TAGSSupremeThe North FaceThe North Face Back To Berkley Hiking BootsStreetwearstyleurban gear

