Urban Outfitters Brilliantly Harnesses Twitter Rage With An ‘Influencer’ Costume

10.01.18

Now that we’ve entered the month of October, Halloween is officially just around the corner. That means a new generation of all the stupidest and sluttiest costumes (oftentimes concurrent) that retailers can possibly dream up. So far this year, we’ve already seen a fine showing with a “sexy” Handmaid’s Tale costume (which the company later apologized for), and a “ghosting” costume that — okay, we’ll admit it — is actually kind of as tongue-in-cheek funny as it is silly.

But now Urban Outfitters has come along and invited those other companies to politely hold its beer, because last week the corporate-quirky lifestyle retailer unveiled a new “influencer” costume.

The product description on the website reads, “Channel Instagram style in this low key costume set worthy of a superstar influencer. Featuring a minimalist sporty-chic sports bra + leggings in muted tonal hues for a look that’s so now,” adding that the sunglasses, sneakers, and wig are sold separately.

That’s right, for just $59 you can be the proud owner of a sports bra and leggings. What a world.

The costume is so very clearly inspired by Kim Kardashian’s “Yeezy” look, but if Urban Outfitters straight up just called it a “Kim Kardashian costume” obviously they would get sued into another plane of existence.

As the costume began to go viral on Twitter, people made it known that they are emphatically not buying it.

