Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. Yesterday while building out this week's roundup we had a list that looked very different. Then without warning, Nike and Adidas decided to push a lot of their best releases of the week back, so while this list is still packing eight dope drops, a few of them are repeat re-releases. Overall it's a pretty slow week — with Nike massively dominating — but as slow as it is we're still getting three different Air Jordan drops, which would certainly be a big event any other week. It's also a strong week for Women's sizes, with half of the releases dropping as either women's size exclusives or full-size runs. We love to see that type of gender balance in streetwear! Highlights of the week include the Dunk High '85s, the Black and Dark Powder Blue low-top Jordans, and the Tom Sach's designed General Purpose shoe out of NikeCraft. Let's dive into this week's best sneakers! Like sneakers? Check out Fresh Pair — starring Just Blaze and Katty Customs — below:

Women’s Dunk High 1985 Barely Rose/Arctic Orange Vintage sneaker fans will find a lot to love in this retro high-top Dunk. Featuring the classic ’85 silhouette, this sneaker features a rugged unwashed denim upper with raw edge detailing, an eye-catching contrasting stitching, and sits atop an aged midsole for that vintage look. The sneaker, which is a women’s size exclusive, drops in two beautiful colorways with Barley Rose or Arctic Orange paneling over the white denim upper. The Women’s Dunk High 1985 Barely Rose/ Active Orange is out now for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan I Low Black and Dark Powder Blue It’s not the Travis Scott Jordan I but it sure does look like one! At the end of the day this is still a Jordan I, so Travis Scott aside, it’s going to be dope and you can even make a case that this is better than the Cactus Jack sneaker it resembles.

Especially if you’re not a fan of Travis’ large backward swoosh and branding. Nike knows this is going to be a big release, so they’ve dropped it in a full-size run and luckily for all of us, they’re priced the same! The Air Jordan I Low Black and Dark Powder Blue is set to drop on September 28th at 7:00 AM PST in Men’s and Women’s sizing for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Archive We covered Tom Sach’s General Purpose Shoe during its initial drop and we’re covering it again because we love the concept. This is a Nike collaboration that is build to last, features a great design, and somehow manages to still be affordable at just over $100, where it could’ve easily asked for double that. We need more collaborations like this, so props to Tom Sachs for making it happen. The NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe Archive is set to drop on September 29th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $109.99. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Flax Ye might be embroiled in some drama with Adidas and Gap but Yeezy Brand is still dropping dope colorways of their core designs at a steady clip. We’ve seen the Flax colorway before on other Yeezy models, namely the Foam RNNR and Yeezy Slide, but now the earthy and minimal colorways is coming to the 350 V2.

Featuring a monochromatic design over a Primeknit upper, the 350 V2 Flax harkens back to the early era of Yeezys when Ye was obsessed with drab colorways that resemble different shades of throw-up. For many a Yeezy fan, that’s what we want, as disgusting as it sounds. For the best fit, order 1/2 size up on this one. The Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Flax is set to drop on September 30th at 8:00 AM PST for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair via the Adidas Confirmed app or Yeezy Supply.

PALACE x New Balance 580 Yes, we covered this drop last week when it was still a Palace exclusive, but it’s a slow week and this is a dope sneaker, so we’re hitting it again before its official New Balance drop this Friday. This collaboration revitalizes the forgotten 580 silhouette which was a favorite in the Japanese streetwear scene in the late 90s and updates it with two vibrant colorways. The sneaker features a hairy suede upper with a speckled midsole, debased foxing, and a hidden stash pocket behind the woven tongue. It’s a Palace collaboration, so there has got to be a stash pocket! The PALACE x New Balance 580 Shaded Spruce and Gargoyle are set to drop on September 30th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $159.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance. Nike Women’s Air Jordan XII Hyper Royal We called it a few months back, Nike is focusing in on the double digit Jordans and we’re here for it. This week the Jordan XII is getting a Hyper Royal colorway in women’s sizing. The Hyper Royal features a lizard-skin textured premium leather upper with a blue and black color scheme and a swirling psychedelic print job underfoot and on the insoles. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan XII Hyper Royal is set to drop on October 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Jordan IV Black and Light Steel As cool as the double digit Jordans are, let’s face it, the best stuff will always be I-VI, so while we’re hyped for the Hyper Royal, we’re even more psyched for this Black and Light Steel iteration of the Jordan 4. Featuring a stealthy design with steel accents and crimson red branding, the Black and Light Steel features a suede and textile upper atop a steel and white midsole with matching Jumpman logos on the heel and tongue. At the end of the day it’s just a black Jordan 4, but it looks undeniably fresh, so if you’re lucky enough to cop this release this week, it’ll be the highlight of your wardrobe no question. The Nike Air Jordan IV Black and Light Steel is set to drop on October 1st at 7:00 AM for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. LeBron XX Time Machine I’m not a big enough fan of LeBron’s signature Nikes to know exactly how the Time Machine works as a celebration of LeBron’s career, aside from recognizing some of the colors used here like the green and pink from the LeBron South Beach, but that’s the concept behind this shoe so I’m assuming LeBron fans are geeking out over it.