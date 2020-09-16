We were taken by surprise by the attention to detail in Adidas’ Boba Fett inspired sneaker. We scoffed at the half-assery of the Darth Vader Superstars. Now… Chewy?

Made in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back aka the only Star Wars movie any of us really need to see (The Mandalorian excluded, definitely watch all of that), the Adidas Star Wars collection has run the gamut from subtle to insane. But it doesn’t get any stranger than this pair of Rivalry Hi sneakers made-up to look like Chewbacca.

Don’t get us wrong, we definitely think the ‘ol “walking carpet” deserves his own sneaker, and the Rivalry Hi, with its tall silhouette, was a perfect choice, but there had to be a better way to get “Chewbacca” across to people than by covering this sneaker in faux-fur and draping a belt over the laces. Featuring a mixed upper of leather, suede, and faux fur in a mix of raw desert, mesa, and chalk-white colorways, the Chewbacca Rivalry Hi looks more like a collector’s item than an actual functional piece of footwear. Maybe that’s the point.

Rounding out the design is the aforementioned utility belt, a portrait of Chewbacca on the tongue, and a full-body depiction of the Wookie along the insole. While we wouldn’t wear these out on the street, on the playa at next year’s Burning Man? Consider it a done deal.

The Adidas Rivalry Hi Chewbacca is set to drop at the Adidas UK webstore on October 21st for a retail price of $155.