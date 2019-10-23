Welcome to SNX DLX. While the rest of the world is freaking out about Kylie Jenner’s Rise and Shine meme merch, you’ve made the more sensible choice of coming here to keep abreast of the hottest drops in streetwear and apparel. Spoiler warning: if you were hoping we included Kylie’s new hoodies… we didn’t… because they’re wack.

Moving on, this week the streetwear Gods have blessed us all with big-name drops from Supreme, BAPE, and of course, Kanye West, making October one of the strongest months of the year, in terms of frequency of notable drops. Temperatures across the country keep dropping too — except in Southern California where it’s somehow still above 80 degrees — making now the perfect time to layer up and break out the earth-toned fall and winter wear.

Here are all the best apparel and sneaker drops out this week, let’s dive in.