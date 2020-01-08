This week brought us a first-look at Travis Scott and Nike’s planned Air Max 270 React sneaker which is set to drop sometime in March, and its got sneakerheads arguing over whether La Flame has gone too far with this one. The Nike Air Max 270 React is a polarizing sneaker that just assumes Air Max fans have the same sense of style as lovers of Nike’s React line — it’s a strange mix and the type of mishmash nonsense that seems to come out of a board room meeting, rather than the desk of a designer. Nevertheless, the Air Max 270 React does have its fans, and we can safely assume Travis Scott is one of them. Though he seems to have gone the Balenciaga route and delivered a shoe that for lack of a better phrase “looks like ass.” Which is puzzling, in my opinion. Travis Scott’s Nike releases have been so far pretty elegant so this is definitely something new. Will it make SNX DLX come March? It’s not looking likely, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the drop date if you want to snag a pair (lord help you). Enough of that, let’s get to the dope releases, here are all the best sneaker and apparel drops out this week!

Nike Air Max 90 30th Anniversary It’s hard to believe that one of the world’s coolest sneakers has been kicking around for 30 years. Ah, 30 years old, the beginning of the end, the year where you stop being the cool person at the club and start being that weird person at the club who doesn’t know realize they needed to go home about three years ago. The Nike Air Max 90 doesn’t have this problem, because you know, it’s a shoe, not a person. So how does Nike celebrate one of their most iconic sneaker’s big 3-0? By dropping three highly detailed colorways, of course. The Nike Air Max 90 30th anniversary collection is dressed in your choice of Hyper Grape, Hyper Turquoise, or Volt and each pair is legit dope, save for the Volt. They’re just a little too neon for our taste, expect them to be the one colorway that doesn’t sell out. The Nike Air Max 90 30th Anniversary collection is set to drop on January 9th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store. Air Jordan 13 Reverse “He Got Game” Colorway Don’t let Nike’s website fool you, the Air Jordan XIII “Black/Gym Red” as its being called officially, is just a reverse color-blocked version of the original Air Jordan XIII He Got Game colorway, named for the Spike Lee joint of the same name. The sneaker, first worn by Jordan during his sixth world title attempt, features an upper of black textured leather adorned with neutral white accents along the mudguard, outsole, and heel, with striking crimson branding along the toe box, tongue, and insole. The Reverse “He Got Game” is sure to appeal to Spike Lee fans, Jordan-heads, and anyone else who loves Air Jordan’s “Reverse” iterations, like October’s Jordan XII Reverse Taxi. The Air Jordan 13 Reverse He Got Game is set to drop on January 11th for a retail price of $190.

PUMA Ralph Sampson Demi If classic 80s basketball silhouettes are your jam, then you’ll be all about these special Ralph Sampson PUMA’s that harken back to the days of the 1983 NBA Draft. The Ralph Sampson Demi features a faux mid-rise profile that gives you the look of a modern-day chunky sneaker without all the actual bulk that comes along with it. Dropping in either your choice of classic black and white or a white and burgundy iteration, the Ralph Sampson Demi sports gold-leaf signage along the collar for an added dose of elegance. The PUMA Ralph Sampson Demo is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair exclusively through Solebox. Nike x Concepts Kyrie 6 Khepri And Golden Mummy Kyrie Irving’s signature Nike’s line continues to be one of the weirdest in the game — that’s not a bad thing, we just never expected to go nuts over a SpongeBob SquarePants themed sneaker. If you’ve been loving Kyrie’s out-there designs but can’t — as an adult — commit to a sneaker with a cartoon sponge on it, Concepts and Nike have the sneaker for you. Presenting the Concepts x Kyrie 6 Khepri and Golden Mummy, two sneakers that nod to Egyptian folklore but still feature all the wacky colorways and shapes that we’ve now come to expect from Kyrie. Named for the Egyptian god Khepri Ra, the Khepri features a coral and blue colorway with a graphic scarab beetle along the lace strap, the bug most associated with Khepri. The Golden Mummy is much more opulent, with a turquoise and gold colorway, meant to invoke a grandiose Pharaoh’s tomb — if nothing else, it’s proof that Nike needs to be utilizing turquoise a lot more! The Nike x Concepts Kyrie 6 Khepri and Golden Mummy are set to drop on January 10th for a retail price of $140 and $110 respectively. Pick up both pairs at Nike.

Adidas Pharrell Williams 4D Adidas 4D silhouette is one of their most interesting tech-forward sneakers — it’s also one of their ugliest. So how do you go about making your future-proof product look like something people who care more about fashion over function would actually wear? You get Pharrell to design a pair, duh. The Pharrell Williams 4D has everything we’ve come to love about the 4D sneaker, like it’s 3D printed sole and light Primeknit upper, but swaps out the original silhouette for a comfy sock-like design that just makes the sneakers a whole lot more inviting. When it comes to the OG pair, we loved the concept, hated the execution, and Pharrell luckily strikes a happy middle ground with his take. The Pharrell Williams 4D is set to drop on January 11th in both a purple and olive colorway. The sneakers are set to retail for $400, pick up a pair at launch on the Adidas webstore. BAPE x XO BAPE is set to release what will likely be the drop of the month this Saturday, and they got The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, La Mar Taylor, and Derek Wise to model it. Made in collaboration with The Weeknd’s label, XO, this special capsule collection features an all-new exclusive black and red-orange camo pattern, with other highlights that include a GENERALS logo varsity jacket, a full-on SHARK sweatsuit, and a Baby Milo-ified version of The Weeknd and his two dogs.

The collection manages to strike a balance between gritty and sporty and reflects the fun nightlife vibe of the Weekend’s latest single. On the merch end of things we really love how much The Weeknd is stepping up his game, just look at the vintage 70s frames Tesfaye rocked for the Blinding Lights single — the cat is finally styling in a way that matches his music, and we dig it. The BAPE x XO collection is set to drop on January 11th. Shop the looks at the online BAPE store or The Weeknd’s XO merch store.

Off-White Lunar New Year Collection In celebration of the Chinese New Year, Off-White is releasing a special small capsule comprised of womenswear, menswear, and bags that pay homage to the upcoming year of the rat. The collection, which features bucket hats, handbags, hoodies, crewnecks, t-shirts, and jeans, isn’t exactly the flashiest of all Off-White collections, but if you’re an Off-White-head and you were also born in the year of the rat, this is a no brainer. It’s hard to make a rat look stylish, but Virgil and his team at Off-White manage to make it work by keeping things playful. The collection is entirely black and red and features “Good Luck” and Chinese plum flower graphics in addition to its rat drawings. The Off White Lunar New Year collection is available now. Shop the looks at Off-White’s online store. nonnative x WILD THINGS Explorer Puffer Winter is still raging and if you’re looking to beat the bitter cold while still looking good, look no further than this collaborative puffer jacket from nonnative and WILD THINGS. The Explorer Puff Jumper Denali is made from eVent Nylon Tusser, a waterproof but fully breathable membrane that keeps you dry without feeling suffocating, and is blanketed by a three-layer PTFE venting system for breathability and is stuffed with PRIMA LOFT GOLD filling to keep you warm and insulated.