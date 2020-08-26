The Empire Strikes Back is inarguably the greatest Star Wars film in the eleven movie franchise. A large part of that is because the movie took on a darker tone than its predecessor, introduced some twists, and featured moments that would become iconic not just in the history of the franchise, but in the history of film itself. However, a small part of the movie’s popularity owes a debt to the introduction of Boba Fett, a fan-favorite character that would become mythologized amongst Star Wars fans from the moment he appeared on the silver screen until now. Disney+’s The Mandalorian is pretty much just a show where Jon Favreau plays with his Boba Fett Star Wars toys.

That’s right Fett fans, your dude is about as wack as Captain Phasma.

While I’m no Fett fanatic, I can’t deny that Boba Fett’s armor is probably one of the dopest looks in Star Wars and now Adidas is celebrating the bounty hunter’s iconic metalwork with a new Top Ten Hi sneaker inspired by first Mandalorian. Featuring a rich olive green upper, this Top Ten Hi features all sorts of small details that call back to the bounty hunter’s armor that fans will no doubt fall head over heels for — like the slightly worn battle markings across the upper or the light blue tongue that resembles Fett’s undergarment, as well as red accents and Fett’s mythosaur skull signet at the heel. But easily the most recognizable feature is the utility-focused pouch affixed to the sneaker’s collar.

The shoe is being released in celebration of the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, and follows a Luke Skywalker Stan Smith, a Lando Calrissian NMD R1 V2, and a Stormtrooper NMD R1. Now, all we need is a Yoda shoe and I think Adidas will have paid fair tribute to the film!

The sneaker is set to drop exclusively through the Adidas UK webstore on September 24th for a retail price of $111. Before all you Star Wars stans come at me, yes, I’m well aware that Boba Fett’s first appearance was actually in an animated portion of The Star Wars Holiday Special, which dropped on September 24th, 1978. So don’t come at me in the comments with that noise.

Get a full look at the sneaker below.