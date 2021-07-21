After a sluggish week that offered little more than Space Jam tie-in sneakers, SNX DLX is finally back in full force with a packed list of the hottest sneaker drops of the week. This week, Nike has once again dominated our list — delivering must-cop LeBrons, Jordans, Dunks, and the latest from Virgil Abloh, with Adidas and New Balance holding their own thanks to a couple of dope collaborations with Japanese brands and retailers. If you’re not feeling Nike right now (you okay?), stay tuned until next week — we should have some surprises come from less prominent brands like ASISC, and according to an ominous timer on the Yeezy Supply website, it would appear that Yeezy brand has something planned for next week as well, perhaps something that will line-up with the Donda album drop. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on that front but for now, let’s jump into this week’s best sneakers.

Wellgosh x Adidas Spezial Collection This week, Wellgosh is dropping a five sneaker Adidas Spezial collection — so if you love the Spezial, we’re sure one of these is a must-cop for you. For this collection, Wellgosh has taken several iterations of the Spezial, including the brand new all-white Burnden SPZL, which features a vintage-inspired suede upper, the Hoylake SPZL, based on a South African style of the sneaker with a grey suede and textile upper, the Marathon 86 in yellow suede, and a revamped take on the Malmo silhouette. This collection is a ’70s sneaker fan’s dream and will also be dropping alongside a matching apparel collection if you’re trying to catch that late ‘70s early ‘80s Olympic Games vibe in your wardrobe. The Wellgosh x Adidas Special Collection is out now for a retail range of $120-$150. Pick up a pair exclusively at Wellgosh. Nike LeBron 8 South Beach Look, it’s no secret and I’m sure it’s something that Nike thinks about all the time, but LeBron’s shoes… well they ain’t Jordans. LeBron knows this, it’s why his sneakers tend to look like something out of a psychedelic trip rather than actual functional footwear, but the LeBron 8 comes really close to being as timeless as one of the early Air Jordans. It’s dope and understated, and this week the sneaker’s best colorway is returning, 11 years after its original release.

The LeBron 8 South Beach features a teal leather upper with Flywire-infused TPU panels and bubblegum pink laces that add a nice contrast to the blue-toned colorway. If LeBron dropped more sneakers like this, his footwear legacy might match his court legacy. The Nike LeBron 8 South Beach is set to drop on July 21st for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app on the drop date (7 AM PST) or pick up a pair at GOAT.

FTC x Nike SB Dunk Low This week Nike is linking up with Japanese skatewear brand FTC to drop a Japanese Sento bathhouse-inspired take on the mighty Dunk Low. Featuring a bright blue suede upper with quilt-pattern white leather panels, a silver swoosh, and yellow accents on the collar, the FTC take on Dunk almost makes the silhouette look like another shoe entirely. We’re here for that, anytime a brand wants to push the design of the Dunk into new territory they’ve got our attention! We never thought we’d say this because it’s a weird statement but… more sneakers inspired by Japanese bathhouses, please! The FTC x Nike SB Dunk Low is set to drop on July 21st for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Off-White Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Pink Glow/Scream Green/White/Solar Love him or hate him, if you’re a sneakerhead you need to recognize that Virgil Abloh is trying to push footwear forward. So it only makes sense that Abloh’s Off-White would take a stab at Nike’s most futuristic silhouette, the Air Zoom Tempo Next%. Billed as a racing shoe and based on the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly, the Tempo features ZoomX foam in the footbed, which provides increased energy return, as well as a Zoom Air unit in the front of the shoe, for a springier step.

Abloh’s contributions include two insanely loud ‘90s indebted colorways — Pink Glow and Scream Green — as well as deconstructed cutouts and a rubber spiked outsole. The Off-White Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Pink Glow/Scream Green are set to drop on July 23rd for a retail price of $260 each. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 12 Red Metallic/Twist You don’t need to be a Chicago Bulls fan to go crazy over the Air Jordan 12 Red Metallic (aka Twist) — I mean just look at this thing! Featuring a white tumbled leather upper, lizard skin mudguard, and a lightweight Phylon midsole, the Red Metallic sports deep red metallic accents on the eyelets and Jumpman logo. It’s so damn clean that the idea of wearing this shoe feels like a crime, but better believe if we’re able to cop a pair, we’re wearing them out until they start to fall apart. The Air Jordan 12 Red Metallic is set to drop on July 24th with a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app on release day, or hit up GOAT and Flight Club if you catch the L. HUMAN MADE x Adidas Solar Tokio Legendary Japanese streetwear designer NIGO’s HUMAN MADE label is delivering a new double sneaker set of the Adidas Solar Tokio. Given the sneaker’s sporty design, triumphant colors, and 2020 etchings, it’s likely this sneaker was set to celebrate the 2020 Olympics, which were set to be hosted in Tokyo before we started living that pandemic life.

Featuring a mesh upper with suede overlays, and a crossed set of Adidas stripes at the heel, the Solar Tokio drops in two-toned colorways, giving you the choice of true blue with white accents, or a white pair with red accents, with an embroidered 2020 on the inside. It’s weird to be buying a shoe in the latter half of 2021 that says 2020 on it, but hey, at least it’s on the inside. The HUMAN MADE x Adidas Solar Tokio pack is set to drop on July 24th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at the HUMAN MADE store.