We’re almost at the end of the year, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that most of the sneaker brands aren’t really dropping anything too exciting. What does surprise us, however, is just how strong Adidas and Nike have decided to finish off the decade. The Adidas Superstar 80s by Blondey, the ultra-hyped first-time-in-seven-years drop of the Air Jordan 11, three different new YEEZYs — Nike and Adidas are setting out to make some sneakerhead’s Christmas mornings fly as f*ck. Of the three YEEZYS dropping this week we’ve only included two — so if you’re a 350 fan, heads up! There’s a new colorway out there for you. Beyond that omission, here are all the dopest releases out this week in the world of streetwear sneakers and apparel.

Adidas Superstar 80s by Blondey If you follow modern skate culture, you probably already know all about London skater Blondey McCoy and his exclusive love of the Adidas Superstar 80s sneaker. They’re the only shoe the ultra-fashionable skater wears when he rides, and he’s finally getting his own signature version of the sneaker that sees the iconic silhouette dressed in a see-through PVC upper. Influenced by the PVC trench coats found in London luxury fashion, this sneaker’s only solid colors are the black three stripe overlay and brown toe cap, as well as the BLONDEY branding stamped in gold foil along the upper, allowing for a pair of sneakers that changes drastically with your sock choice. We’ve seen plenty of modern sneakers give translucent materials a shot, but we’ve never seen a pair that runs this far with the idea. The Adidas Superstar 80s by Blondey are set to drop on December 14th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store. YEEZY BOOST 380 Alien If 2019 has been feeling a bit tame in terms of wild sneaker designs, you’ll be all about Kanye’s latest, the BOOST 380 Alien. YEEZY has already come out with some pretty out there and alien-looking sneakers, but this one truly takes its name to heart. We can confidently say we’ve never quite seen a sneaker like this. Is that a good thing? Who knows, but new designs are always exciting and we truly wonder what effect the Aliens will have on the future of design. The YEEZY BOOST 380 Alien is set to drop on December 12th for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through YEEZY Supply.

Air Jordan 11 Bred Debuted by MJ himself during his first game out of retirement, this classic sneaker colorway is one of near-legendary status amongst basketball sneaker enthusiasts. Dressed in a striking black and red colorway, the BRED (as its affectionately referred) is one of Nike designer Tinker Hatfield’s most beloved contributions. The last time the BRED was reissued, it was seven long years ago so if you’re even entertaining the idea of picking these up, just go for it, or else you’re going to have to wait nearly another decade. The Air Jordan 11 Bred is set to drop on December 14th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store or through Jordan Brand retailers. The Hundreds x PUMA Clyde This PUMA collaboration with The Hundreds is perfect for PUMA Clyde superfans as it combines all of the Clyde’s original colorways into one asymmetrical pair of sneakers. Featuring an upper of brushed suede, the Hundreds Clyde features dual PUMA and The Hundreds branding but the obvious draw is the multi-color approach to each colorway. So while the sneakers are clearly aimed at loves of the Clyde, they’re also appealing to anyone who likes to mix it up… or is really really into bowling shoes. This special Clyde collaboration between The Hundreds and PUMA is set to drop on December 12th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at The Hundreds online store, or select PUMA retailers.

YEEZY 500 High Slate If you saw the YEEZY Alien and were disappointed because its just too f*cking weird, you’ll be pleased to know that Ye is dropping another brand new model that, while still kind of envelope-pushing, is a lot more conventional. The 500 High is just a high-top version of the YEEZY 500, but that small addition really transforms the shoe into its own unique shape. The results fall somewhere between a high top sneaker and a straight-up boot, and will make a nice winter addition to anyone’s wardrobe. The YEEZY 500 Slate is set to drop on December 16th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or through YEEZY Supply. Supreme Mid-December Drop The Supreme drops just keep coming, and this time Supreme’s latest is fully winter-focused with a collection of parkas, heavy shirts, sweats, sweaters, and zip-ups. Box logo fans will be treated to eight different color options featuring Supreme’s Bandana box logo hoodies, and those looking for simple zip-ups will also have a variety of color options to choose from. For those looking for something a bit more festive and reflective of the season, Supreme is also dropping some Brushed Wool zip-ups as well as some quilted plaid hoodies for those who want to stay warm and casual. If you need serious warm tech, Supreme has a trio of GORE-TEX down Parkas which should hold up to the harshest of winters. The next Supreme drop is set for a December 12th launch. Shop the looks at Supreme’s online store.

INVINCIBLE x WACKO MARIA x Converse Converse has teamed up with Japanese label WACKO MARIA and Taiwanese boutique INVINCIBLE for a capsule collection consisting of print-heavy apparel and a special pair of leopard-print Chuck Taylors. The sneakers are nice, but our real focus here is on the collection of Hawaiian shirts and the leopard camo fatigue jacket, which reflect WACKO MARIA’s loud aesthetic. If you’ve ever tried rocking the Hawaiian shirt look you’d know it’s not for everyone — some people look like Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and others look like a vacationing dad from the 80s — the key is finding dope patterns, and this collection is full of them. The INVINCIBLE x Converse x WACKO MARIA capsule collection is set to drop on December 14th on the INVINCIBLE online store. HUF Pulp Fiction Capsule HUF is dropping a special capsule that pays homage to Quentin Tarantino’s 90s classic Pulp Fiction as part of their latest Fall/Winter 2019 collection. The collection features nylon jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, and button-ups centered around the three central characters of Mia Wallace, Vincent Vega, and Jules Winnfield.