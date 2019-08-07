Nike/Uproxx

Before we dive into this week’s SNX, we have an important announcement to make: Tomorrow is the second anniversary of the Nike SNKRS app. While we’re not usually the type to celebrate the release of an app, this is a big deal. Nike is planning on dropping a fresh restock of some of their most popular silhouettes and collabs via the app. Seriously, who knows what they’ll make available. Nike is being super secretive about the whole thing, so your guess is as good as ours as to what we can expect.

What is known is this: If you’re not watching the SNKRS app on August 8th, you’re going to end up sorry. Facts.

Onto this week’s offerings! Despite the fact that Nike is about to unleash a motherload of dope sneakers, they’re not taking it easy. In fact, they’ve released the lion’s share of this week’s best shoes.

Vans Saint Alfred Acid

Saint Alfred

It’s not every week that we feel inspired to include Vans on our top-five, but this take on the Vault OG Authentic sneaker made in collaboration with Saint Alfred is just too dope to pass up. Featuring an eye-pleasing acid wash on Vans’ classic canvas upper, this take on the Vault OG Authentic makes use of Vans’ checkerboard patterning for the midsole and each pair comes with a limited edition risograph print designed by Chicago artist Ben Marcus.

The Saint Alfred Acid Vault OG Authentic releases in a classic black colorway, or a psychedelic pesto iteration and will be available on August 9th, exclusively at the Saint Alfred or KICKS/HI stores in Chicago, with the unsold pairs hitting the Saint Alfred website after 2 p.m. EST. If you’re lucky enough to be in the Chicago area, be sure to pick up your pair in-store, where the special “Pesto” iteration of the shoe is being sold exclusively and is sure to sell out fast.

