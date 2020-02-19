We’ve had seven entries of SNX DLX so far this year and almost all of them have included at least one Jordan Brand drop in them. Trust me, I’m fully aware of this fact and yes, very self-conscious about it. But at the end of the day, to the victor go the spoils and Jordan Brand is just absolutely killing it this year. This week we’ve got drops from YEEZY, Jordan Brand, Aimé Leon Dore, and Supreme so it’s going to be a hell of a week for your bank account. Coupled with the onslaught of All-Star Weekend exclusive drops we’ve been experiencing, it looks like we are just going to have to make do with spending our remaining funds wisely. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel drops releasing this week. Let’s get into it.

New Balance 1300JP If you’re a New Balance fan, there is no chance you won’t be picking these up this weekend. The New Balance 1300JP is one of New Balance’s most sought after silhouettes. The sneaker only drops once every five years and is so elegant and beautifully designed that runners in 1985 wisely recognized it as a “sports car for your feet.” The 1300JP features a mixed upper of suede and mesh in an olive-toned grey and blue upper atop a Vibram rubber outsole. Pick these up now because you won’t see them again until 2025. The New Balance 1300JP is set to drop on February 22nd for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair at the New Balance online store. Air Jordan 1 Low Paris The dope Jordan drops just keep coming, this time as an exclusive through French-based streetwear retailer Fenom by snkrs. The Air Jordan 1 Low Paris is hands down one of the silhouette’s best colorways thanks to its elegant mix of white, sky grey, and powder blue. The upper is composed of a mix of leather and suede and features gold-leaf Air Jordan branding on the tongue. The Air Jordan 1 Low Paris is set to drop on February 22nd for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair exclusively through Fenom.

Air Jordan 1 Mid Milan The Air Jordan 1 Mid Milan is another European city-inspired pair of Jordans and this time the result is much more tied to the Italian city it shares its name with. With embossed accents across the panels and a beige, caramel, and bone white colorway, the Milan attempts to capture the iconic stonework and architecture of the city of Milan. With the Paris and Milan, and last week’s must-own Jordan drops, it’s looking like 2020 may be one of the best year’s for the brand in some time, and we’re still only in February. The Air Jordan 1 Mid Milan is set to drop exclusively at One Block Down today for a retail price of $130. A global release is set for February 22nd. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Earth, Tail Light, Flax If you ride hard for the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 it’s probably not a bad idea to pick up ‘Ye’s latest drop, because you may be looking at the last of the V2s. As we’ve seen over the past few weeks, Kanye is changing up his designs and its only a matter of time before we have to say goodbye to the 350 V2 for whatever the V3 ends up looking like. This three colorway drop is region exclusive with the olive and beige Earth colorway coming to North and South America, the grey and orange “Tail Light” heading for the European, Ukranian and Russian markets and the yellow and gold colorway, Flax, dropping in the Asia-Pacific regions, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Europe, Ukraine, and Russia lucked out here with the best colorway. The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 pack is set to drop on February 22nd for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at YEEZY Supply, or wait a bit and pick up that Tail Light from the aftermarket!

Dr. Martens X Raf Simons 60th Anniversary 1460 Last month we mentioned that Dr. Martens would be releasing one special collaborative version of their iconic 1460 boot every month, and this month’s team-up is with Belgian fashion designer (and former Christian Dior creative director and recent CCO of Calvin Klein) Raf Simons. The result is straight-up classic London punk rock thanks to the installation of nickel rings throughout the boot. It’s like your favorite boot just got some piercings! According to Raf, “The rings are referral to the rings we used in our SS19 collection … very much inspired by the London club scene, more specifically at that time when punk transformed into New Wave. I was so inspired by how people dressed when I went out back then. It was so creative; it was also the time of the New Romantics. People would transform their look by cutting up their clothes, adding safety pins, rings, charms … You can personalize it by adding charms, or keep it clean as it is.” The Dr. Martens x Raf Simons 1460 is set to drop on February 22nd for a yet to be announced price. Pick up a pair directly through the Dr. Martens website. Aimé Leon Dore Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Aimé Leon Dore is all set to drop a pastel-toned Kingston Jamaica inspired collection for Spring/Summer 2020 this Friday. The label’s latest lookbook was shot on location in Kingston, Jamaica by photographer Renell Medrano and it shows a collection of light scarves, bucket hats, long-sleeves, fitted t-shirts, chino pants, shorts, and a few light outerwear pieces in a mix of bold and pastel colors that creates a really dope visual juxtaposition. Drop one of Aimé Leon Dore’s Spring Summer 2020 collection is set to drop on February 21st in-store and online at 11 am EST. Shop the looks at the Aimé Leon online store.

Supreme SS20 Collection Supreme fans prepare to be completely broke. Supreme is dropping a massive collection of jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, cardigans, t-shirts, button-ups, pants, headwear, bags, and accessories. There’s literally something for everyone. Even if you aren’t a fan of the brand, the drop is so extensive you’re bound to find something that appeals to you. Highlights include the Janson Jackets, a shiny reversible puffy jacket, and the Clueless by way of Outkast Faux Fur Varsity Jacket. With so much outerwear it feels like this drop would’ve been better appreciated and utilized earlier in winter, but given that we’re talking about Supreme, they could probably sell a Gore-Tex equipped jacket in the Summer and still sell out of them! The Supreme SS20 Collection is set to drop in-store on February 20th and online on February 27th. Head to Supreme to check out the full collection, which hovers around 100 different items. Coach x BAPE SS20 Collection BAPE is dropping a luxury-inspired line this week in a collaborative effort with Coach that consists of outerwear, leather goods, and footwear inspired by the brands’ hometowns of New York City and Tokyo. The branding across the collection is a combination of Coach’s iconic “C” branding and BAPE’s Ape Head logo and it’s almost shocking how well the two logos seamlessly fit with one another.