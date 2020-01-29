I’m just going to say it, and I know there will be a lot of detractors to this opinion but — if you wear Pornhub merch, you’re a bit of a clown. I get it, there is something subversive about wearing your porn habits on your sleeve, but its very middle school edge-lord. I realize that some people could say the same thing about jumping into the crossbody/fanny pack trend. When you wear a crossbody, some would argue you’re saying “Look, I’m fly enough to rock a fanny pack/ purse thing and still look cool.” Personally, I like one interpretation of stylistic fearlessness and not the other. What can I say? Fashion is like music, we all have our tastes. But to appease folks, I will alert the crossbody/ Pornhub overlapping fanbase about Pornhub’s new branded bag. Oh, and there’s a new YEEZY drop this week too. Not too notable, but it exists. Anyway, let’s get into this week’s best sneaker and apparel drops, it’s a good one!

Adidas Matchbreak Super We’re only a month into 2020 and Adidas are already gearing up to drop a brand new skate silhouette! The Matchbreak Super is inspired by archival classics in Adidas’ catalog and features a low-profile silhouette, an Adi-Zone liner, a sturdy rubber Adituff toe box, and molder adiPRENE sockliner, resulting in a high-performance and stylish vulcanized skate shoe. The Matchbreak Super is designed to surround your foot with support with a rugged exterior that’ll handle wear-and-tear while ensuring 360 degrees of protection and support, allowing you to feel better connected to your board. The Adidas Matchbreak Super will release in both a Crystal White/ Navy and Black or Black, White and Gold colorway, for a retail price of $70 on January 30th. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store. Parley x Adidas UltraBOOST 20 SB In the market for the newest iteration of Adidas UltraBOOST? Make it this collaboration with Parley. Why? Because it’s made with recycled ocean plastic, and drops in a fresh navy colorway. Not only are you getting one of the most popular modern sneakers, but you’re also getting it in a dope and elegant colorway in a much more sustainable package. We’ve been saying that sustainability is the next footwear trend that needs to catch on, and this is a great way to do it. The Parley for the Oceans Adidas collaboration is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store.

Nike Air Max 90 Rose/ Hyper Royal Last week we mentioned that the iconic Air Max 90 silhouette would be celebrating its 30th birthday for the entire year of 2020, as such, it shouldn’t surprise you if Nike Air Max 90s show up in the top five more often than YEEZYs this year. The latest Air Max drop worth your time comes out of the German retailer BSTN, who are set to drop two exclusive colorways of the Nike Air Max 90. We’re a little disappointed that Nike didn’t offer unisex sizing for both colorways, but we can’t complain too hard — if you love the Air Max 90, you’re likely going to be down for either or. The Rose colorway is dropping only in women’s sizes, and the Hyper Royal is sized for the Men’s range, but both colorways manage to ooze peak 90’s vibes equally, so at the least, there is that! The Nike Air Max 90 Rose and Hyper Royal are set to drop on January 30th exclusively at BTSN. Both pairs will retail for $120. New Balance Kawhi Leonard Inspire The Dream Collection New Balance is dropping a special colorway of New Balance’s OMN1S, 850, 574, and 997S silhouettes, a combination of royal blue and red, with grey accents, a nod to the navy, scarlet, and silver colors of Kawhi’s high school, Martin Luther King High in Riverside California. My only major gripe with this collection is the “Inspire” strap on the OMN1S, it’s a little too blatant for my tastes. Luckily, the other three sneakers don’t suffer from this problem. .

The New Balance Kawhi Leonard Inspire the Dream collection is set to drop on January 30th for a yet to be announced price. Pick up a pair at the New Balance online store.

Parley x Adidas 4D Run 1.0 LTD If for some reason you have the desire to rock shoes that scream “vacation” look no further than this Miami-inspired colorway of Adidas tech-forward 4D Run sneaker, made in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans. Adidas 4D Run is the result of years of data and athlete insight atop a 3D printed sole. Not only are they one of Adidas’ most comfortable running shoes, but they’re also some of the most expensive — luckily this special release sees a price cut of $130 thanks to the recycled ocean plastic upper. What’s that? Another sustainable sneaker that looks great, has an exclusive colorway, and is cheaper than other iterations of the silhouette? Welcome to the future, baby. The Parley Adidas 4D Run 1.0 LTD I set to drop on January 30th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store. Nike Superbowl LIV Air Max Verona Streetwear retailer UNKNWN has recently opened up a new store in Miami’s ultra-artsy Wynwood neighborhood, and to celebrate, the retailer has teamed up with Nike and the NFL for a special limited drop of the new Nike Air Max Verona. People who wear men’s sizes, take a seat, because this drop runs in women’s sizes only and features an exaggerated heel, mesh toebox, and pastel accents offer a bubblegum pink upper. They’re fucking dope and I’m bummed I’ll never fit into a pair. If you’re in the area, be sure to hit up the UNKNWN store for a launch celebration between 2:00 and 8:00 PM this Saturday, there will be food, drinks, music, and activities, all curated by women, and for everyone. People who show up to the in-store will also receive a free football coin purse, designed by one of our ComplexCon designers to watch, Gelareh Mizrahi. The Nike Air Max Verona is set to drop on February 1st for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at the UNKNWN Wynwood store, or through the UNKNWN online store.

The Marathon Clothing x PUMA Debut Collection Reissue The late Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing is teaming up with PUMA for a reissue of September’s Marathon Debut collection. The full set consists of winter-focused sportswear, like fleece sweat and tracksuits, as well as work suits and t-shirts all co-branded with The Marathon Clothing’s TMC branding and the iconic PUMA graphic. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Nipsey’s Neighborhood Nip Foundation, whose goal is to provide more opportunities for LA-area youth interested in the arts. The collection is being modeled by Nipsey’s fiancee, Lauren London, as well as YG and other close friends. The Marathon Clothing x PUMA reissue Debut collection is set to drop on February 1st. Shop the full collection at the PUMA webstore. Teddy Fresh 2020 Drop View this post on Instagram Teddy Fresh 2020 hits different… This Thursday 10am pst A post shared by Teddy Fresh (@teddyfreshofficial) on Jan 27, 2020 at 11:49am PST We’re not completely sure WHAT exactly Teddy Fresh is dropping this Thursday, but we’re pretty hyped as it’s the label’s first big release of the new year — aside from last week’s now sold out Australia charity Orange Sky shirt. From the looks of it, we can expect bright graphic-heavy patterns and a few Teddy Bear’s adorning unisex sweaters, hoodies, and jackets, as well as a couple of bucket hats. It rides a fine line between winter and spring, and we’re digging it for the season’s fast transition. The Teddy Fresh 2020 collection is set to drop on Thursday, January 30th at 10 am PST, watch the Teddy Fresh Instagram for updates. View this post on Instagram TF 2👁️⃤2👁️⃤ Thursday 10am A post shared by Teddy Fresh (@teddyfreshofficial) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:55am PST