2020 has had so many great Nike Dunk releases that we’re probably going to have to revise our “Greatest Nike Dunks of All Time” list by the year’s end. 2020 was, without a doubt, the year of the Dunk and this week brings not one but two ultra-hyped Dunk drops, as well as some valiant efforts from both New Balance and Adidas. But the week once again goes to the brand with the swoosh, with Nike snagging three of the top five spots. Do we even need to call it? If the Dunk defined 2020, it’s no surprise that Nike itself pretty clearly dominated the year. On the apparel end, we’ve got great winter-focused collaborations between Palace and Moschino and Supreme and Stone Island. It would appear that streetwear is having a love affair with luxury Italian fashion houses. Let’s dive into the week’s best sneaker and apparel drops!

Air Jordan 1 Mid Banned Look, we get it. Mids are the ugly ducklings of the Jordan 1 family. People love rocking the high tops and the lows have a smaller but just as passionate audience, but gift a person a pair of mids one day and watch the joy slightly fade from their eyes when they realize they’re not holding high tops. If you’re ready for your first pair of Air Jordan 1 Mids — break away from the trend — we couldn’t think of a better colorway to help usher you in than this one, inspired by the famous league violating look that caused Jordan to change basketball footwear forever. The Air Jordan 1 Mid Banned is out now at Asphalt Gold and the aftermarket for a retail price of $110. Nike Dunk Low Ceramic 2001’s Nike Dunk Low Ceramic didn’t start modern streetwear’s obsession with Japanese exclusive Nike colorways, but it sure helped. Part of what has been dubbed the “Ugly Ducking” pack — which also include a Plum and Veneer iteration — the Ceramic is the three-sneaker set’s best colorway, combining a mix of black, seaweed green, and a burnt orange that recalls ceramic pots atop a mixed upper of premium suede and mesh. Nike brought the Plum colorway stateside a few months back and now this week they’re giving us the Ceramic, which can only lead us to believe that the Veneer will drop sometime before the year’s end. Fingers crossed on that one! The Nike Dunk Low Ceramic is set to drop on November 19th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair exclusively on Nike SNKRS.

Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low Platinum/ Green This sneaker isn’t for everyone. We’re not just saying that because it’s covered in shimmering Swarovski crystals, but because it’s hella expensive. On the aftermarket, pairs of the platinum colorway are going for upwards of $1000. So when we say this sneaker isn’t for everyone, we mean that it’s pretty much just for rich people. Which might be you! Congrats! If you’re like me, and… not rich, this might be something worth throwing down on with a couple of friends, as it is sure to become a significant part of sneaker history in the Dunk low lineage. That’s going to increase its value as the years go on. The bedazzled Cactus Plant Flea Market Nike Dunk Lows are set to drop sometime today for a retail price of $550. Unfortunately at what time is anyone’s guess! Pick up a pair exclusively at the Cactus Plant Flea Market or at aftermarket sites like StockX. Casablanca x New Balance 327 We covered this initial drop when it hit Casablanca’s webstore back in September and it’s good enough for us to double-dip and include again. New Balance has been having quite a year, almost performing at Nike and Adidas-levels with must cop drop after drop and this year’s minimal pastel-tinged 327 made in collaboration with Casablanca is one of the brand’s best. Is it Best Sneakers of 2020 end of year list material? You’ll just have to stick around to find out. The Casablanca New Balance 327 is set to drop on November 20th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through the New Balance webstore.

Commonwealth x Adidas Response CL At the tail end of the last decade, ‘90s and late ’80s inspired silhouettes ruled the footwear game. But it’s 2020 now, which means it’s time to look back to the 2000s for inspiration. Enter the Adidas Response CL. Made in collaboration with Commonwealth, this silhouette takes pieces of Adidas’s mid-2000s Response line and pushes them into one single stylish and modern sneaker. The Response CL’s silhouette is heavily based on 2003’s Response Cushion and 2007’s Response Control 7 and features a mixed mesh and synthetic leather upper with asymmetrical color blocking and hairy suede accents. We have to admit, we’re pretty curious to see how the mid-00’s influence will come to shape the 2020 decade. The Commonwealth Adidas Response CL is set to drop on November 21st for a yet to be announced price. Pick up a pair at Commonwealth. Chinatown Market x Lil Yachty The Night Is Young Merch Lil Yachty is taking to the digital realm on Thursday for Lil Yachty Presents: The Night is Young, an interactive 3D world in which Yachty will perform live for his fans this Thursday, through interactive digital concert company Headliner. Yachty linked up with Chinatown Market to create an exclusive merch set for the concert which comes bundled with a ticket to the event. The t-shirts drop in either tie-dye or black and feature an action figure sporting Yachty’s signature hair, with Chinatown Market’s famous smiley face basketball in place of the head. It’s for lack of a better word, weird. The Chinatown Market x Lil Yachty The Night Is Young Merch collection is set to drop on November 18th at the Chinatown Market online store.

Moschino x Palace Winter Collection We feel pretty comfortable saying that Palace is quickly becoming our favorite streetwear brand. Sorry Supreme, but Palace is what you used to be. Fun. This week, the British label is partnering with Italian luxury brand Moschino for a playful winter collection that captures the spirit of both brands and acts as one of Palace’s most significant collaborations ever. Consisting of shearling jackets, t-shirts, bucket hats (what Palace drop doesn’t have bucket hats?), and denim jackets, this collection features light-hearted graphics centered around peace, love, and… hugs. It’s cheesy as f*ck, but that’s what makes Moschino so beloved, and they couldn’t have picked a smarter brand to collaborate with in 2020 than Palace. The Moschino Palace Winter Collection is set to drop on November 20th at the Palace and Moschino webstores. Supreme x Stone Island Fall/Winter 2020 Collection Okay I know we just sh*t on Supreme but just because the label sold out and they’re not as fun as Palace doesn’t mean their collaborations aren’t still fire. This week’s collection with Italian luxury brand Stone Island proves that. Featuring super dope hand-painted Shearling, and thick season-appropriate corduroy, this winter geared collection will fulfill all your outerwear needs for the season.