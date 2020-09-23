We’re not going to lie, it was tough to limit the SNX Top Five to just five sneakers this week. All of our favorite sneaker brands brought their A-games. What didn’t make the cut? Bodega’s New Balance 997S, a LEGO Adidas ZX 8000 linkup, and Nigo’s latest Human Made Adidas collection. Those drops are definitely worth your time if you’re not finding a lot to love in this week’s top five, but consider yourself warned: you’re going to find a lot to love. On the apparel end, we have extensive fall and winter collections from both NOAH and Supreme, as well as a smaller capsule collection from Chinatown Market and corduroy loving hero, Sean Wotherspoon, that (surprisingly enough!), doesn’t have any corduroy in sight. Let’s dive into this week’s best sneaker and apparel drops!

Nike Ruohan Wang Flyleather Collection Throughout this year we’ve been tracking how sustainable sneakers have slowly started to become more stylish and vibrant while looking less like recycled cardboard or something only your hemp-obsessed cousin would wear. But no pair has looked quite as stylish as Ruohan Wang’s Nike Flyleather collection. Consisting of an Air Force 1, Blazer Mid 77, and Air Max 90, this Flyleather collection sports graphics by the Berlin-based artist in his typical highly illustrated pop-art style over a clean white Flyleather upper made from 50% recycled leather fiber. With the Flyleather collection and the Space Hippie line, Nike has solidified itself as the king of sustainable footwear in 2020. The Nike Ruohan Wang Flyleather collection is set to drop on September 24th with the Air Force 1 retailing at $100, the Blazer Mid at $110, and the Air Max 90 at $130. Pick up a pair through Nike SNKRS. JJJJound x Reebok Classic Nylon Anytime JJJJound drops a sneaker, we pay attention, and this week the label is linking up with Reebok for the long-anticipated release of the Reebok Classic Nylon. Featuring an upper of white nylon with leather and suede paneling and accents atop an EVA midsole, The Classic Nylon looks so incredibly clean we’d just as soon keep it in a glass case than risk wearing them out. But of course, we’re function-over-everything seven times out of ten and we’ll eventually wear them until the sole rips off. The JJJJound Reebok Classic Nylon is set to drop on September 25th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively through the JJJJound webstore.

Nike Dunk High Maize and Blue (Michigan) Another week, another classic University inspired colorway from Nike. This high top Dunk — officially dubbed “Maize and Blue” — is an obvious nod to the University of Michigan’s colors and features a full-grain leather upper, OG tooling for a vintage look, and a classic mesh tongue. You don’t need to be a Wolverines fan to rock a pair of these, they’re dope enough on their own, but be prepared to be stopped by many a Michigan fan who wants to chop it up about the Wolverines when they spot you. The Nike Dunk High Michigan is set to drop on September 23rd for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through Nike SNKRS or at Juice Store. COMME des GARÇONS Converse Chuck 70 Collection Releasing just in time for the holidays, COMME des GARÇONS and Converse are dropping a refresh of their now-iconic Chuck 70 collection. Complete with the recognizable heart-eyes logo, the full collection consists of low and high-top Chuck 70s in your choice of black or white, with each pair featuring a contrasting heel stripe. There isn’t much to say about this collection aside from reminding you that there is probably somebody in your life who would love a pair for the upcoming holidays. You might even be that person. In which case, cop them for yourself! The COMME des GARÇONS Converse Chuck 70 collection is set to drop on September 22nd for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair through the Converse webstore or retailers like END.

Atlas Nike SB Dunk High Lost At Sea A subtle yellowed midsole with tonal laces, that Pacific blue paneling and wrap around swoosh — it’s all perfect. This collaborative Nike SB with Atlas is the type of drop that is worthy of landing in a year-end list of the best sneakers (hold me to it). Inspired by the story of the Hansa Carrier, classic 90s design lines, and the San Francisco Bay, the Nike SB Dunk Lost at Sea features a full-grain white leather upper with dual Nike and Atlas branding on the tongue and seafarer’s style blue accenting on the outsole, swoosh, heel, and tongue. The collection will come as part of a full apparel line and will be released in two separate raffles on the Atlas webstore due to high demand. The Atlas Nike SB Dunk High Lost at Sea is set to drop on September 26th for an unannounced retail price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Atlas. NOAH x Barbour Fall/Winter 2020 Capsule It’s been a minute since we’ve shown some love to Brendon Babenzien’s NOAH, but this new fall and winter focused team up with Barbour is just too good to ignore. Bedale jackets, patchwork Wax pieces, and various waxed cotton t-shirts make up the bulk of the collection which also features a hoodie, hats, and bags. The collection combines NOAH’s branding with Barbour detailing like the checked lining in the jackets, an obsession with wax construction, and late 80s early 90s silhouettes. The NOAH Barbour Fall/Winter 2020 capsule is set to drop on September 24th and will be shoppable at the NOAH and Barbour web stores, as well as stockists like the Dover Street Market. Check out the full collection at NOAH.