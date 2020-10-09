PUMA Is Dropping A Full Super Mario 3D All-Stars Sneaker Collection

Following the success of last month’s drop of the Super Mario 64-inspired RS-Dreamer, PUMA is gearing up to launch three more Super Mario-themed sneakers in celebration of our favorite plumber’s 35th anniversary. Each sneaker in the three collection set will pay visual homage to one of the three Mario games included in last month’s Nintendo Switch release of “Super Mario 3D All-Stars.”

Repping Nintendo 64’s “Super Mario 64” is a Future Rider — which features an ’80’s-inspired white nylon upper with blue and red synthetic leather and suede overlays with a block graphic at the heel and a wing-capped Mario hang-tag that recalls the game’s original cover photo. The Clyde, which Hypebeast reports is a Foot Locker exclusive, is the most low-key design of the bunch (it’s our favorite, too) and features a white leather upper with a blue stripe and yellow laces, which are meant to recall the water-filled world of Gamecube’s “Super Mario Sunshine.” The Clyde also features with a hang-tag of Mario and the water-squirting backpack central to the game’s gimmick.

That brings us to the “Super Mario Galaxy” inspired RS-Fast, which features a sleek grey and black upper with blue accents, a speckled galaxy-esque midsole, and graphics of Luma, Mario’s star companion in the game. All in all, it’s been one hell of a year for out-there sneaker collaborations, and these are definitely collectors’ items that both PUMA and Nintendo enthusiasts will thirst for.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars sneaker collection is set to drop on November 27th at the PUMA webstore and Footlocker in a retail range of $80-$120.