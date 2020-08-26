By this time next week, SNX DLX will officially be in September, leaving only four months of new sneakers and apparel left for the year! It’s already been a rad year. If we wanted to make a list of the top ten sneakers of 2020 — which come on, we’ll probably do — we’d easily be able to fill it up! Of course, that doesn’t mean the best sneaker drops of the year are behind us. In fact, if this is week is any indication, narrowing down the best sneakers of the year into a list of just ten sounds like a tall order as we’ve already had a hell of a year for dope shoes. Although we spent a fraction of the time outside in public this summer than we normally would have, at least when all of this is behind us we’ll be able to step out into the world with more fresh looks than we’ll be able to deal with. We can’t tell you how excited we are for that day! For now, we’ll just have to keep stocking up with the best of the best. So let’s dive into the best sneaker and apparel releases of the week!

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas SuperEarth Superstar Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas are teaming up for a kind-vibe revamp of the Adidas Superstar which swaps out the sneaker’s original leather upper with a plant-based recycled alternative that gives the sneaker a completely vegan makeover. Every material used in the making of the shoe — from the upper to the dyes to the glue that holds them together — is completely free from animal ingredients. They’re using an upper made with partially recycled polyester and an insole made from renewable cork. Keeping in line with his textural-aesthetic, each pair features a mix of embroidered and printed flowers designed to age on each wearer in a completely unique way, letting each pair feel extremely personal. We dig that! This is another home run by Wotherspoon. The Sean Wotherspoon Adidas Superstar is set to drop on August 29th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store. Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Arzareth Another week goes by, a new Biblically named YEEZY drops from the sky. Only this time we’re sitting up in attention. This week’s 700 V3 Arzareth was named for the “land beyond the great river where the Ten Tribes of Israel will dwell in full observance of the laws of Moses.” Surprisingly, this is actually Ye’s least biblical looking sneaker. Featuring a sky-blue monofilament mesh upper (dammit, I guess that is biblical) and an RPU cage overall. This latest iteration of the 700 V3 is a literal bright spot in the entire YEEZY line, which generally revers earth-toned colorways over vibrant tones. Oh, and did we mention this baby glows in the dark? The Adidas YEEZY 700 V3 Arzareth is set to drop on August 29th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or via YEEZY Supply.

New Balance 327 Undyed New Balance has been killing it this year and to add fuel to that fire, they’re dropping an eco-friendly iteration of a classic ‘70s silhouette in the 327 Undyed. The Undyed is just that, undyed, resulting in significantly less water, energy, and waste which cuts down on each pair’s carbon footprint. Featuring a light grey and ivory upper with suede overlays, the 327 features oversized “N” branding with a thick tread and rubber outsole. The New Balance 327 Undyed is available now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair at the New Balance online store. Fear of God x Converse Skidgrip If you told us this was the latest Fear of God sneaker to drop, we just wouldn’t believe it. The Converse Skidgrip looks like the last colorway we’d see come from the mind of Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo until you learn that this vibrant color makeup is a call back to the late ‘80s Skidgrip Con-Rad that was a young Lorenzo’s childhood favorite. While the loud colorway is a far cry from what we’ve come to expect from Fear of God, the sneaker’s shape is all Lorenzo. It’s sleek (sleekest pair of sneakers to bear the Converse name). It’s strong. It’s incredibly clean. We’re loving Lorenzo’s ability to surprise us again and again! The Fear of God Converse Skidgrip is set to drop on August 27th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Converse online store.

Union x Air Jordan 4 Guava Anytime a dope AJ4 colorway drops, we take notice. Yet, no single iteration of the classic silhouette has drawn our eye quite like this Guava makeup from Union LA. Featuring an extra-panel, this iteration presents the Air Jordan 4 in a new light, giving the sneaker an altered toe-vamp view and a more balanced ratio for its suede and mesh upper. Union founder Chris Gibbs pulled plush Birkenstock suede and old school 1980’s mesh for this take, and dressed the sneaker in muted tones of yellow, red, blue, and pink. They gave the sneaker a controversial foldable tongue that led many to believe in early photos that the sneaker’s tongue had been shortened. The result is, quite frankly, a beautiful sight. The Union x Air Jordan 4 is set to drop on August 29th for a retail price of $250. Pick up a pair exclusively at Union. The North Face x Brain Dead Fall/Winter 2020 For their fall and winter collection, Los Angeles based Brain Dead and The North Face have linked up for a climber’s inspired collection of outerwear that features Brain Dead’s very first women-specific silhouettes. The collection utilizes The North Face’s 1976 Mountain Parka and their 1989 Placket Pullover Classic Fleece and is rounded out by some new Brain Dead pieces that combine the North Face’s performance-based aesthetic with Brain Dead’s loud graphical stylings. The collection is quite extensive, so we’ve shared some extra pictures to help give you a better scope of what’s available.

The North Face Brain Dead Fall/Winter 2020 collection is set to drop on August 28th at Dover Street Market, the Brain Dead online store, and additional Brain Dead and North Face retailers.

Palace Fall 2020 Drop 4 For Palace’s fourth drop of the season, the British skatewear label is moving comfortably into fall with a collection that goes heavy on the crewneck sweaters and hoodies. The whole thing is strangely elegant, as the skatewear brand opts out of offering their usual wild graphics and giant logos in favor of simple Palace branding and a muted set of color options. If you’re not yet feeling the cold bite of Fall — ahem, anyone living in this California heatwave — you’ll probably be a lot more drawn to the t-shirts or the variety of six-panel hats, which we’re not entirely in love with. Palace’s fourth Fall 2020 drop is set to release on August 29th. Shop the looks at the Palace online store. BAPE Marilyn Monroe Capsule Collection BAPE has tapped the Marilyn Monroe Estate for a new capsule collection of t-shirts that celebrate the Hollywood icon. While we’re a little disappointed there is no Baby Milofied version of a cartoon Marilyn Monroe, the collection still manages to be pretty dope. Featuring archival photographs of Marilyn, BAPE has found subtle ways to combine its branding with the actress’s likeness, whether they’re dressing Marilyn in a BAPE Camo patterned dress or combing her iconic 7 Year Itch air shaft dress pose with the BAPE Gorilla.