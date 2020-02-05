SNX DLX: Featuring A New Look For YEEZYS And A StrangeLove Nike Collaboration

Spring is imminent so kiss the drab and earthy tones of winter goodbye, it’s time to inject some much-needed vibrancy into the streetwear scene. This week we have new drops from Patta, Aimé Leon Dore, and Nike that deliver us the Spring season feeling early. On the whole, I consider the apparel drops on this week’s SNX DLX to be stronger than what’s on offer on the footwear end — it seems the big sneaker brands are still unloading winter’s leftovers on us. Below, we weed through the nonsense to find the five best sneaker and apparel drops of the week. Let’s dive in!

YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN After an entire year of making YEEZYs more accessible and affordable, Kanye is injecting some much-missed exclusivity to the brand, with this sleek black take on the YEEZY 700 that will only be available in-store. The original 700’s upper is swapped out here for an all synthetic upper with patterning that reads “700” which is definitely a new look for YEEZYs. We’ve never seen this type of blatant branding on a YEEZY before, it makes us wonder if minimalism is running its course as an inspiration for ‘Ye. The YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN is set to drop on February 8th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively through select Adidas retailers, check out the Adidas store finder to find the nearest store near you. How else will you get the chance to have shoes that make you look like a ref at an 8th-grade basketball game? StrangeLove Skateboards x Nike SB Dunk I’m generally wary of including holiday-themed drops in SNX DLX because, for the most part, they seem to be designed to be worn for a single day, and I’m not about that nonsense. This special collaboration between Nike and StrangeLove Skateboards comes dangerously close to being just that — but don’t forget, this is a skate shoe. Wear this pair out on your deck, and its overly plush appearance will start to resemble something equal parts pretty and disgusting. The textured velvet and soft pink suede make the pair seem like they are meant to be a showpiece, but the promo images prove the real play is to resist that and get out there and f*ck ‘em up. They’ll look better for it. The StrangeLove Skateboards Nike collaboration is set to drop on February 8th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store.

Adidas UltraBOOST DNA Yuanxiao For people who love all the comfort that Adidas’ UltraBOOST sneaker provides, but just can’t get down with the “just the basics” design, we present to you the UltraBOOST DNA Yuanxiao. Named for the rice ball traditionally eaten during the Chinese New Year celebrations, itself a symbol of harmony, happiness, and luck, the Yuanxiao features everything we love about the UltraBOOST 20, and wraps it in a floral packaging that brings some much-needed flair to the popular silhouette. The Adidas UltraBOOST DNA Yuanxiao is set to drop on February 8th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store or select Adidas retailers. Nike Dunk Low Plum This Nike Dunk Low “Plum” may have once been part of a Japanese-exclusive “Ugly Duckling” pack, but the Plum is anything but ugly. With a lavender and violet suede upper and deep scarlet swoosh and accents, the Dunk Low Plum is the perfect colorway for that mid-winter-heading-toward-spring transitional season. Pair this sneaker with some black pants, and either grey, black, or sky blue socks and you’re bound to look fresh enough to rock these sneakers on both Valentine’s Day and Easter Sunday. Who would need such a shoe? You, because if all you’ve got in your drawers are some white socks, you need to step up your sock game. The Nike Dunk Low Plum is set to drop on February 7th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store.

Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica I won’t lie to you, this release almost didn’t make it on SNX DLX this week. My initial instincts were to go with the Air Jordan 1 ’85 Varsity Red release, but considering last week we highlighted the Air Jordan 1 BRED, and the Varsity Red is kind of a cheap imitation of that legendary colorway, we’re going to throw some shine to Reebok, who has linked up with Pharrell’s BBC for the Zig Kinetica. This shoe is designed for space-aesthetic enthusiasts, but while generally space-related colorways go the metallic NASA route, Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok decided to take a much more alien-leaning approach, with a glowing green midsole and a textured space black upper. The special Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica is set to drop on February 7th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair exclusively through Reebok. Off-White x Nike Training Collection How are you on New Year’s resolutions? Look we get it, it’s hard to get out there and be more active when you don’t have any fly threads to rock. Enter Off-White’s newest collaboration with Nike. Virgil’s latest collection is a simple remix of Nike’s Pro training basics, like bike shorts, sports bras, compression tops, leggings, and Nike’s premium duffle bags and pouches, dressed in a bright yellow and black colorway with dual Off-White and Nike swoosh branding. The Off-White x Nike Training Collection is set to drop on February 6th. Shop the collection at Nike’s online store.