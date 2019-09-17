Welcome to SNX DLX, a new and expanded version of our weekly sneaker column. Instead of sacrificing careful curation for a long list of every sneaker hitting the market, we’ve decided to expand the scope of SNX to include the best new apparel collections and any other drops you need to know about.

SNX is back with a jam-packed week of great drops for fall. If you’re a YEEZY fan, you have to be tearing out your hair trying to decide if you want to throw more money at not just one, but two new colorway drops of the 350 or opt for the earth-toned and season-appropriate Powerphase instead. I’d go for the Powerphase silhouette personally — not only has it not had a rerelease since 2017, but this new take is my favorite YEEZY release ever. Yes, ever. Ye is on a roll and the future looks bright. As 2020 approaches, who knows what he has up his sleeve, aside from, you know, YEEZY Crocs

On the apparel side, Chinatown Market is offering a few leftovers from their Petit Trois collaboration that was being sold exclusively at The Hundreds Family Style Food Festival this past weekend, and skatewear brand RIPNDIP has linked up with Teddy Fresh for a color-saturated drop that refuses to acknowledge fall and winter color palettes — something the entire state of California and their near-endless summer will appreciate.

Air Jordan IV Fossil

Jordan Brand is coming for the autumn season hard with this earth-toned WMNS-sized iteration of the Air Jordan IV. The Fossil colorway is dropping as part of the sneaker’s 30th anniversary, and the wheat suede upper and tan netted underway make great contrasts to the cream-colored midsole and black accents on the wings, laces, and tongue. The sneaker isn’t a far cry from Nike’s Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 and they’d make a great substitute if you wanted a pair but weren’t able to cop one amid all the frenzy.

The Air Jordan IV Fossil is set to drop on September 19th and will retail for $190. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store or select Nike retailers.