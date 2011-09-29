Apple Is Killing The iPod, And Good Riddance

Hey, remember when the iPod was hip and with it? When Apple introduced a product based on the idea that people don’t particularly feel like swapping in compact flash cards into a $5 piece of junk with a headphone port? Boy, it was sure influential, wasn’t it?
Not anymore. In fact, Apple may be killing the iPod classic before the year is out.
It’s not hard to see why. Sure, iPods still sell. They still sell a lot, actually — about ten million every quarter, meaning Apple pulls in a billion dollars of revenue from a music player they stopped caring about once the iPhone came along. On the other hand, that stops sounding so awesome when you realize that the iPod Touch sells a lot more. Also, a lot of people at this point have more MP3s than the iPod has storage space, and now that music lockers like Amazon Cloud Player are on firm legal ground, carting around 160GB of storage seems a bit excessive.
Also on the chopping block: the Shuffle. Not that this is terribly surprising, since Apple never really cared about its “budget” line (does anybody even remember the Mac Mini?). Apple seems to feel the Nano can fill in for all the joggers and gym rats who need a tiny iPod. But we’re sure this will be greeting with much wailing and gnashing of the teeth by people, at least until they remember they can get an iPhone on a network that doesn’t suck.
“at least until they remember they can get an iPhone on a network that doesn’t suck.”
Maybe, but I listen to music a lot more than I do ANYTHING that I would need a $400+, contracted-service-plan phone for.
This is so full of snark I don’t know where to begin. “does anybody even remember the Mac Mini?” If your life revolves around a laptop, maybe you wouldn’t. but they are a perennial favorite- STILL- in the HTPC community. I’m not telling you what that means, Google it. as far as your good riddance remark regarding the iPod and the shuffle- on behalf of music geeks everywhere… your revulsion is very peculiar. I don’t give a shit about touch screens and apps when I’ve got 320GB of music at my fingertips. Duh, that is the target market for high capacity players. Until the Touch rolls with a standard high capacity static drive, I won’t bother to get one.
@mike s
Honestly, if you need a Shuffle, you probably have a smartphone that you can plug a high-capacity microSD into, which will serve the same purpose. And if you need a Classic, you probably have access to, say, Amazon’s Cloud Player, or if you have an iPhone, the iCloud, which you can pretty much use on any device on the Internet.
I understand that there’s a market for high capacity music players; that the iPod still sells and sells well demonstrates as much, and I’m pretty sure that some other company will gleefully step into the gap. But you have to admit, for the vast majority of consumers, it’s outmoded.
I’m with Mike on this one, I don’t see why it’s “good riddance” to get rid of something that still sells millions of units. I have a 160 GB ipod I take everywhere and it’s nearly full. With a 100 GB plan for Amazon cloud being $100 a year, I’d rather just pay $250 once for the player and storage. And what happens with the cloud if I’m somewhere with shitty phone/internet service? Plus also, hypothetically, if someone had say, a few stolen songs (or maybe an entire library of them… hypothetically) maybe they don’t like the idea of uploading all that to the servers of major corporations?
One slight nuance: Amazon Cloud has unlimited music storage for $20 a year.
As for illegally downloaded music, shame on you, Lawrence Theophilus Dickman. But I wouldn’t worry too much about it: ever since DRM got a deserving bullet put in its head, RIAA has been using specifically watermarked files. Besides, nobody says you have to use Amazon; there are plenty of other locker services, and all of them are 100% legal.
Like I said, I’m sure high capacity music players will be around for a long time. But I’m also sure that they’ve become a niche market and frankly I’ve got enough crap cluttering my pockets.
I’ll take the flip side of this argument and say this isn’t being done because the customers want it, it is being done to increase Apple’s bottom line. The shuffle is being dropped because you can buy a ten dollar clone on eBay. Dropping the high capacity players boils down to this Classic users rarely upgrade and can’t be monitored for marketing purposes so the product must be dropped in favor of something that will be replaced every few years that can be tracked.