Apple Is Attempting To Engineer A Crumb-Proof Keyboard

#Apple #Food
03.13.18 4 hours ago

UPROXX/Shutterstock

It’s likely that the most used tool in America, at least from 9 to 5 on an average weekday, is the keyboard. We pound on them, play video games with them, and, very often, eat over them. That, in turn, means we get crumbs all over our keyboards, crunching them into the works and wearing out our computers faster than needs be. And Apple has a few ideas about how to stop it.

The Verge looked at a patent Apple filed a while back for an “intrusion-proof” keyboard. The idea, though, isn’t that complicated. Your keyboard is a row of contact switches; press down the button, and the switch completes a circuit, telling your computer what letter you want. Apple’s plan is simple: Seal that bad boy off and use that seal to blast out crumbs. The patent puts a membrane around the contact switch and when you press down, the compressed air forces out crumbs and dust. Or, at least, keeps them from entering the switch and gumming up the works.

It’s not clear what, if anything, Apple plans to do with the patent. Tech companies try to patent anything they can grab, after all, even if they have no intent to use it. But don’t be surprised if, when Apple gets around to making a new laptop, if the crumbs go flying out in a puff of air as you type.

(via The Verge)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Apple#Food
TAGSAPPLEFOODkeyboards

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 6 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP