Apple Would Like You To Know Celebrities Use Siri Better Than You Do

Not sure if you guys have seen the new iPhone 4S TV ads yet (probably have, you trendy buggers) but they star two internet faves — Samuel L. Jackson and Zooey Deschanel — interacting exclusively with Siri to plan out their day.
Now, the only thing Don Draper and I have in common is a fondness for booze and a reluctance to break up fights, but I get the feeling Apple is trying to tell us via these ads that we’re not using Siri properly. I imagine a bunch of Apple employees sitting around Cupertino, YouTube-ing all the dumb sh*t people ask Siri and getting frustrated to the point where they felt they needed a full on marketing attack to validate their efforts. Everyone is trying to score a hooker and no one is using Siri to find organic mushrooms! is the vibe I’m getting.
So they’ve recruited a couple of cool cat influencers to remind the rest of us just how helpful Siri can be. I have to say it’s not bad. Even if it doesn’t seem very Job-sian and Siri still hates your band. Videos after the jump.
Via Apple
So Samuel Jackson can make gazpacho and risotto from scratch, but he doesn’t know how many ounces are in a cup?