Black Friday weekend is the weekend to finally throw down some cash on the tech you’ve been eyeing all year. Typical Black Friday sales see electronics marked down as much as 50% — a hefty chunk of change in this money-critical time of the year. If you aren’t shopping for anyone else, now is a good time to pick up that OLED 4K flat-screen TV for yourself and while you’re at it you might as well grab a new gaming system, a juicer, and a robot vacuum… basically everything you want to buy throughout the year that your better judgment convinces you not to. Black Friday is a day of saying “yes” to yourself. We’ve ranked all the day’s best sales so that you don’t have to take to the streets and wrestle some psycho over the last Playstation 4 at Target. Why did we rank them? Because too many of these lists are populated with the same sh*t every year. Do we really need to be reminded about a sale on Echo Dots? Maybe, but if you want all the good stuff, you might as well head to the bottom of the list and see what you can stand to save the most on. Let’s get into it! Playstation Hits Collection Price: $10 each Game Stop is offering up games in the Playstation Hits line for just $10 each. That means you can scoop up critical and fan-favorites like Persona 5, God of War, and Uncharted for just $30! That’s over 200 hours of gameplay in those three games alone. Pick them up at Game Stop. Nintendo Switch Games Price: $30 each (Save $30) Like Apple, Nintendo rarely puts its products on sale, so while $30 may still seem like a lot for an amazing Black Friday deal on a video game, a 50% price cut for a Nintendo game is virtually unheard of. You can pick up Splatoon 2, Mario Odyssey, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $30 each, that’s three of the best games for the entire system for half price! This deal is being offered on Black Friday at both Walmart and Target. Check out Target’s or Walmart’s Black Friday deal page. Otterbox Phone Cases Price: $35.67 (Save $15.28) Otterbox makes some of the strongest phone cases in the entire phone case industry. They’re so good in fact, that even this completely clear case costs over $50. That. Is. Absurd. But on Black Friday, all Otterbox phone cases will be discounted by 30%, allowing you to get this sleek clear case that allows you to show off the design of your phone while still keeping it safe, for a cool $35. That’s still expensive for a phone case, but you’ll never have to worry about dropping your $1,200 iPhone and shattering its sleek glass screen, which costs a heck of a lot more to fix. Shop for other styles at buy at Otterbox. PlayStation 4 + Three Game Bundle Price: $199.99 Game Stop is offering the biggest savings on the PlayStation 4 with a system bundle that includes God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and the Last of Us pre-loaded. That’s the best selling system of this console generation, with three critically adored games for under $200! The PlayStation 4 currently enjoys the most robust game library of the big three systems, and while the PlayStation 5 is just around the corner, the 4 offers plenty to fill up your time between then and now. Pick it up on Black Friday at Game Stop. Fitbit Versa 2 Price: 145.95 (Save $50) Maximize your workout routine with the new Fitbit Versa 2, which is now equipped with a 5-day battery, Amazon Alexa voice command activation, a Spotify and podcast app for managing your workout entertainment, and a new swim-proof design that allows you to keep track of your fitness no matter what your chosen activity is.

Fitbit doesn’t just track your steps and movements though, the Versa 2 also sports a robust sleep mode that tracks and scores your sleep habits to help you maximize the quality of your slumber, and you know, make you feel bad for sucking at sleeping. Buy it from Fitbit! Hurom H101 Easy Clean Slow Juicer Price: $349.30 (Save $149.70) For kitchen tech-heads, Hurom is offering a massive 30% discount off all juicers on Black Friday, so now is the time to pick up a juicer and get into that juicing life. The H101 utilizes a scrub-free cleaning system that allows for easy washing away of pulp and other fruit particles without the need of hard work on your part. When it comes to making juice, anything that lessens the hassle is a good thing. The H101 also uses what Hurom calls “Slow Squeeze Technology” which rotates your juice at a speed that mimics the motion of hand squeezing. Is that actually something you can taste? Our editor seems to think so, this juicer made his kitchen gift guide last year. To claim the deal, simply enter the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. Buy it at Hurom. iRobot Roomba 890 Price: $287.99 (Save $220) Sure there is nothing cool about a robot vacuum, but once you have one you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. The iRobot has one job — to infiltrate human society and gather information vital to ensuring our collective downfall. But while it does all that, it also cleans your house for you. Thanks to its powerful 3-stage cleaning system, the iRobot ensures your living space is free from dirt, dust, pet hair, and large debris, removing 99% of allergens, pollen, and other sinus-affecting particles from the floor.

Now you’ll never have to dust under your bed again, your iRobot Roomba will make sure to clean the hard to reach places in your home while spying on your for the coming robot apocalypse. Hooray! Buy it at Best Buy. Apple AirPods (Latest Model) Price: $129 (Save $30) If you’ve been holding out on buying a pair of Apple AirPods, now is the time to finally just do it. Apple products rarely go on sale, and while this isn’t the biggest savings ever at just $30 off, it still feels much better to grab a pair of quality wireless headphones for under $150. While this pair isn’t the new Apple AirPods Pro, it’s still the latest model of the standard Apple AirPods, so you’re getting the most up to date technology for a low price. Buy it from Walmart. Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones Price: $199.99 (Save $150) If the headphones you rock are a key part of your style aesthetic, it doesn’t get more stylish than a pair of wireless Beats, and Best Buy is offering one of the strongest markdowns at $150 off. They don’t offer the best noise cancellation, but they have an added bass presence that makes the cans thump like you’re cruising in a car. Buy it from Best Buy. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 Price: $278.00 (Save $71.99) If you’re more serious about your noise-canceling technology, you’ll need to scoop up the WH1000XM3s from Sony, they’re just about the best noice-canceling headphones on the market. Reviews online indicate that the headphones are virtually soundproof, and the model has been called the “Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones” by Digital Trends and was an editor’s choice from Cnet. And if you can’t trust them, who can you trust?! Pick them up from Amazon. iPhone 11 Prices: Vary Best Buy has the best Black Friday deal on new iPhone’s this year, so if you’re in the market for a new iPhone this is the place that’ll save you the most cash. If you’re not trading-in an older model though, you’re kind of out of luck here. You can pick up an iPhone 11 for a slight discount at $649, an iPhone 11 Pro for $949, and an iPhone Pro Max for $1,049, or what essentially amounts to $50 off list price, with monthly installment plans ranging from $21.66-$34.99. That is, admittedly, hardly a deal.

However, if you’re trading in, you can save an additional $500 off list price, making the iPhone 11 $199.99, the iPhone 11 Pro $499.99, and the iPhone Pro Max $599.99, and that is insanely cheap for an iPhone. If you want to break that into monthly installments spread across 24 months, that’s only $8.33 for the iPhone 11, $20.83 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $25 for the iPhone Pro Max. Shop the deal at Best Buy! Google Pixel 4/ 4 XL Prices: $599 for the Pixel 4 (Save $200), $699 for the 4 XL (Save $200) Amazon has the best deal on Google’s Pixel 4 phones with $200 off the list price. The deal is on unlocked versions of the Pixel 4 phone, so you don’t have to make any multi-year commitments or signups, you’re just straight-up buying a phone — it’s your property now, isn’t that liberating? Buy the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL from Amazon now. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with Galaxy Buds Prices: $749.99 for the Note 10, $899.99 for the Note 10+ Similar to Amazon’s Pixel 4 deal, this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 line will save you $200 from list price, but as an added bonus you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless headphones, making this the best smartphone deal of Black Friday! Like the Pixel 4 deal, these phones are completely factory unlocked and with 256GB of storage, you have more than enough space to save all the photos you take with your Note 10’s pro lenses. Pick it up from Amazon. Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Bundle, $25 gift card

Price: $299.99 If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday, look no further than this bundle deal from Best Buy. For just $299.99 you’ll receive a new Switch pre-loaded with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, one of the best games on the system, as well as a $25 Best Buy gift card which yes, can be used on your purchase, bumping the price down to just $274.99. Nintendo products rarely go on sale, so this is an absolute steal. Pick it up from Best Buy now. Apple iPad (Latest Model)

Price: $249 (Save $80) Amazon has marked down the latest version of the standard 32gb Apple iPad by $80, bringing it below $300, which for an Apple product feels unprecedented. Seriously, $250 for an iPad? In the world of cutting-edge tech, that’s a price tag too low to ignore.