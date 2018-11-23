The Best Tech Deals For Black Friday 2018, Including A Score On PS4

Istock/Playstation/Nintendo/Uproxx

Let’s be honest, the day after Thanksgiving is the worst day to hold Black Friday. You just spent hours upon hours eating way too much food with your family or friends, and now you’re expected to put on a whole damn outfit and walk around the mall? No thank you. A smart way to beat the crowd is to just stay home and do your shopping online with a sweet Thanksgiving leftover sandwich by your side. People line up for hours outside of electronics stores to get insane markdowns on the tech they’ve been eyeing all year, but those great deals extend to the online world as well

So sit back and relax and check out these great Black Friday tech deals. You don’t have to race somebody for that flat screen tv at the other end of the store. Unless you’re into that sort of thing. In which case, you can still run in place, and you get to do it pantsless!

Comes in Orange, Midnight Blue, and Black, this BlueTooth speaker system delivers crisp and clear audio in a super small package. You’ll find yourself bringing this everywhere — which might be annoying to everyone but you, but at least you got your music!

Featuring the chipset from last year’s Apple iPad Pro, this year’s iPad in space grey is lighting fast and marked down from its usual price of $429.