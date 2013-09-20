Here Is The Best iPhone Line Complaint You’ll Read Today

#Apple
Senior Contributor
09.20.13 9 Comments

The city of Boston essentially has a complaint line online called Citizens Connect. It’s where you can report potholes, drunken college students, lost pets, drunken vagrants, kids on your lawn and drunken yuppies. It is also now host to the single greatest complaint about an iPhone line ever.

Not because of the content, however. Because of the total lack of self-awareness:

Screenshot from 2013-09-20 08:14:59

Stop and relish this, for a moment. The iPhone is so ubiquitous, so common, that people griping about people waiting in lines for iPhones, people complaining about the pretentiousness of people waiting in line for the iPhone, are using the iPhone to do it.

This is a piece of art, and I just hope it’s accidental. Something this perfect needs to be accidental.

(image courtesy nikitagubanov on Flickr)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Apple
TAGSAPPLEcomplaintsironylines

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP