When Should You Buy An Xbox One Or PS4?

As we know, the Xbox One and the PS4 are coming out right on top of each other; the PS4 arrives November 15th and the Xbox One just a week later. This will mark the first time two major consoles have gone head to head during a holiday season in quite a long time. But when should you buy one… if you should buy one at all?
To figure that out, we’ve assembled a perhaps not-entirely-serious but sincere guide to when you should buy a next-gen system. Here’s when to jump on the bandwagon, and when to stay off.
Really there’s no reason to buy a console between November and December unless you’re one of the console faithful and you’re willing to either wait in a miserable line or just secretly like body-checking people at the mall. Most console release lines are depressing affairs that consist of people looking to quickly flip a box on eBay or lock in a Christmas gift, and during the holidays, people go insane. Stock will be low, probably somewhat artificially, and it’s just not worth it.
Early 2014
New to console gaming? Want to get in the ground floor and have the best experience possible? This is your time. Both the PS4 and the Xbox One will be ramping up their “launch window” games, meaning they’ll be trying to impress new users fairly early on, and there are some neat games coming. Also, you will not have a grandmother thumping you in the balls for the last console, and you won’t experience the grinding disappointment of buying a next-gen console and waiting for Watch Dogs to come out.
The tradeoff is that developers are still experimenting, so games will tend to swing wildly between awesome, nothing new but acceptable, and disasters like Lair. Also, it’s worth noting that you’ll be an unpaid beta tester for any manufacturing problems.
The Holidays 2014
This is when most gamers will be taking stock and seeing what’s out and what’s in the pipeline, and probably when most systems will really start selling. Both consoles will have been on the market for a year, developers will have worked out production pipelines, the major first round of releases will be out, and we’ll know what games are coming in the future. We’ll also know where other consoles like the Steam Machine or the PlayStation Vita TV fits into gaming.
2015
Here’s where we’ll see a second surge, for two reasons. This is about when even Sony and Microsoft will give up even the pretense of supporting the PS3 and the Xbox 360, and if you really want the hot new games, you’re going to need a now current-gen console. It will help that the first games that can really show what each platform can do will arrive, marking games that you actually need a modern console for. Also, for the majority of gamers, scrounging up $400 for a new console is kind of something we have to save for, either because we’re broke students or we have kids to feed.
2016
Your console died and you begrudgingly upgrade. The good news is we’ll probably have seen price drops at this point, and you’ll be able to get on the bandwagon just in time for the three to six years of rumors about a new console, which will probably arrive just in time for you to decide you’re keeping your current console until the damn thing dies. See you in 2023!
Tax return toward the beginning of next year is when I plan on getting a PS4. Assuming my car doesn’t break down like it always does near that time of year.
It’s so weird to me that these are being released and I mostly don’t care. I went nearly a decade without even thinking about video games, let alone playing them. Then GTA 5 was released and I got the bug again. So I bought the PS3/GTA 5 bundle from Best Buy for $260 (also came with a 500gb hard drive) a steal in my opinion. I couldn’t care less about a PS4 right now. I’m caveman amazed at the PS3 right now. Hopefully it can last long enough for the price of the PS4 to come down a bit, and then I can upgrade I guess.
Look up Gran Turismo 6.
I assume in the 2015 entry you meant PS3 and *Xbox 360, not Xbox One.
Then again there still are a lot of people upset with Microsoft, the Xbox 1.1 could be right around the corner…
I can’t reveal my sources.
I was interested in jumping back into gaming a picking up an Xbox 360 or PS3 now.
Go for it. I personally recommend a PS3 because Sony is rather aggressively supporting it with new games. Most of which are a little weird, to say the least, but there have been some blockbuster titles from them in the last few months.
Microsoft is going all in with the Xbox One, so I think 360 support will fade before PS3 support does.
I pre-ordered a PS4 and I’ll get in on the ground floor because that’s what I always do because something something “sheeple”.
Dude, seriously, it’s your money and time. Go for it. Also, tell anybody who calls you sheeple that they just heard that word from someone else and are mindlessly using it. You can literally see a human being’s brain reboot.
Yeah, for the first time in my life I have the financial stability to get in on a console launch and dammit I will buy it even it means I just look at it until InFamous 3 comes out.
Man I just traded in 3 years worth of games into game stop and basically paid for the ps4 by itself. I am pissed that Watchdogs isn’t a launch title. Hopefully this means the game gets better… I do not know what game to get at launch now.
Assassin’s Creed IV looks pretty. And it’s probably got enough shenanigans to keep you busy until Watch Dogs or inFamous comes along.
Battlefield 4 is going to be a killer launch title. Dice did really solid job of bringing back all the cool teamwork incentives they carved out of 3.
I will work through my PS3 backlog (thanks, PS+) until the price drops happen. Or at least a sweet bundle is put together.
This all sounds right on the money. I’m gonna start calling you ‘NostraDANus.’
hehe anus
I figure my setting aside 20 bucks a month will make this thing affordable about the time the price drops on the PS4. I don’t mind being late to the party these days.
Yeah, I’m sure the case will be restyled. But they do generally save that for a bit later in the life cycle.
I got the PS3 a month after it launched and for once early tech adoption paid off with its PS2 backwards compatibility that they took out of later models. Of course, the design is so bulky it takes up a whole compartment in the entertainment center. Also, the fan sounds like a mini jet engine; I’m surprised the thing is still kicking.
The PS4 is the first console I can ably afford at launch, so why not? It gives me an excuse to move the PS3 in the bedroom. PSN+ is also pretty awesome, which should hold me over between delayed games. I wish I signed up sooner.
I suspect this launch will be similar to those in the past: people angry that they didn’t get the console, people angry that there’s no good games, people angry that other people are angry about video games.
I checked out launch games for older consoles and didn’t realize how great Dreamcast’s debut was.
Not sure if I’m going to buy an Xbox because I believe they’re going to wait until they’ve sold a bunch of consoles before they reneg on the promises they’ve made about used games and needing a persistent internet connection. I don’t trust Microsoft at all.
I’ll probably wait a year before I buy a PS4.
I have such a giant backlog on my PS3 right now from PS+ that I can’t even think about a PS$400 or XBone.
My plan is to wait for the new consoles to come out, then go buy a PS3 when the price drops even lower. Then I can finally find out what happened to Solid Snake, and play all the other exclusive games I missed out on.
Just following up on this… not sure how they’d redesign the PS4. It’s a really tiny, flat, discreet little console. I’m sure a restyling is coming eventually, but it’s hard to see it now.