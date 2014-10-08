Comcast Has Apologized To The Customer It Got Fired, Which Should Help When His Rent Comes Due Next Month

Earlier today we brought you the story that Comcast got one of its customers fired from his job after he complained about their service. It was a dick move so heinous that some were questioning the validity of the customer’s story.
Well, the customer’s story seems pretty valid now that Comcast has apologized. Here’s the full mea culpa — titled “A Public Apology to Conal O’Rourke” — courtesy of Comcast.com:
What happened with Mr. O’Rourke’s service is completely unacceptable. Despite our attempts to address Mr. O’Rourke’s issues, we simply dropped the ball and did not make things right. Mr. O’Rourke deserves another apology from us and we’re making this one publicly. We also want to clarify that nobody at Comcast asked for him to be fired.
We’re also determined to get to the bottom of exactly what happened with his service, figure out what went wrong at every point along the way, and fix any underlying issues. I’m a few weeks into a new role at Comcast which is entirely focused on what we can do to make the customer experience better. We need to make sure that every interaction is excellent … from the moment a customer orders a new service, to the installation, to the way we communicate with them, to how we respond to any issues.
We’re holding ourselves accountable and we are working hard to make real improvements across the board. While it will take us some time, we can and will do better than this.
This is the ultimate “sorry not sorry.” It’s Comcast attempting to save face by issuing a public apology, then spending the entire press release talking about its sh*tty service — which everyone knows is sh*tty and no one expects to get less sh*tty — without actually copping to the ugliest part of the story.
“Nobody at Comcast asked for him to be fired” is probably a true statement, but no one’s accusing Comcast of making that formal request. Conal’s employer said he was fired over “an e-mail from Comcast that summarized conversations between Conal and Comcast employees.” Nowhere in Comcast’s apology is that correspondence mentioned or, more importantly, denied.
Jeez odd timing – you would have thought there was a major vote today about a merger with Time Warner or something…
Glad to see Roger Goodell’s turn moonlighting for Comcast is going well.
I can’t wait for my january conversation with them concerning getting rid of my cable and keeping the broadband.
Am I the only one who is worried every time I switch cable companies that my wife will get a call about that one time I accidentally downloaded a video of transsexual pornstar Bailey Jay (ALL I COULD SEE IN THE PREVIEW PIC WAS HER BOOBS! I SWEAR!)?
At this point, the only way to save face is for Comcast to point out at least they haven’t caused a major oil spill. Yet.
I was talking with my roommates about this debacle yesterday, and we’ve decided that a PSA needs to be made.
*Holding egg* This is your bill.
*Cracks egg* This is your bill on Comcast.
*Smashes every breakable item in kitchen, pours gasoline on floor and drops a zippo* Any questions?
Comcast is trolling pretty hard here. Their entire goal seems to be to break this guy mentally.
“So, youse wants ta cut the cord, as they say? Ok, but just remember: first you cut the cord, then–” *makes throat-cutting gesture* “Does youse still think you can walk away from Comcast? Once yer in, yer never out, pally.”
This is one petition that seems overdue: [petitions.whitehouse.gov]
Have the Department of Justice designate Comcast as a domestic terrorist organization, or have the FTC do something.
I worked for a Telcom for 6 years, and I’m pretty sure if he got this treatment he was a ginormous as to the customer service staff. I have delta with many a person that was just ignorant or rude or just plane an asshole that I wanted to do something similar to. I’m betting that if this actually happened, he deserved it.