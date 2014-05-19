Facebook Now Allows You To Ask Somebody Their Relationship Status

Facebook can be a wonderful thing, a good way to stay in touch with family and friends. It can also be the source of profoundly obnoxious behavior. The latest “feature” on the site, though, might just push that last to new heights: You can now “Ask” somebody about their relationship status.
This has been a feature on the site for a while: You can click on a link in profile information and send an instant message to someone asking for their phone number or email address. But this is the first time it’s been added to the Relationship Status field and given a button of its very own. In fact, according to Business Insider, it sends an automatic message and of course, you can tailor the intrusiveness.
The idea for consumers, of course, is that you can find out if you have a shot with your Facebook crush, which you don’t because you just asked them on Facebook about their sex lives. But this isn’t really for the consumers; it’s for Facebook.
Facebook makes a lot of money selling ads, as we all know, and relationship status is a big part of that ad targeting. Advertisers and marketing companies love milestones, as anybody who has gotten married or given birth can tell you, because it marks one of the few times they can shake up your brand loyalties.
With that status blank, Facebook is operating in the dark… and it hates that. So this is a subtle way for Facebook to make you cough up that data and use it to target ads. And if that means they have to use your “friends” to annoy it out of you, by God, they’ll make that happen.
I saw that too. It’s a bit…well..odd.
I stopped using Facebook almost exactly 4 years ago (though I didn’t cancel my account or whatever you have to do) and I still get e-mails ALMOST EVERY DAY from them. I could ask to have them stop, but it amuses me. Good luck marketing to me using that out-dated personal information, advertisers!
So they are enabling stalkers.
They prefer the term “pre-engaged”.
I prefer “the future husband you haven’t met yet.” Sounds more rom-com-ish.
I made a personal page for my company (Like, the name is our company name) to use to manage our business FaceBook page. I’ll set it to single and see if I get asked out by any of my weird bot friends.
This is a bad idea. Profiles are for people. Fan pages for business.
Facebook will delete your account as soon as they realize you are not a person. This happened to a lot of my smaller distributors
I’ve had it for 2 years, but I hope they never catch on. They are a pain in the tucchus.
I’ve never been in a relationship but I was once almost “it’s complicated”
inb4 “ASL” comes to facebook
I’m not always in a relationship, but when I am, “it’s complicated.”
Yeah, when I had my relationship status specified as single, virtually every ad I saw there was a dating thing (with varying degrees of tastefulness). Was some nice eye candy, but also really irritating in a pander-y kind of way. Then I just blanked that field out and they all instantly disappeared. Sweet relief. There were still those Evony ads, of course, but meh, there’s no perfect solution. Except adblock.