While Facebook has said that a “dislike” button is out of the question in the past, with The Daily Beast quoting the company as saying it would “sow too much negativity” within the already fragile ecosystem, things may soon be changing somewhat. In an exclusive report, The Daily Beast points out that Facebook seems to be testing the ability for users to “downvote” certain comments.

The concept is similar to what is seen on Reddit, with users sending some posts to the top with their votes or thrusting them into obscurity with their thumbs down: