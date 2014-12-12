Facebook Won’t Give You A Dislike Button, But They Will Give You Something Like It

If there’s one feature Facebook users have been clamoring for, it’s for the company to return their privacy. A close second, however, is a Dislike button, and Mark Zuckerberg admits the company has been exploring that option. Truthfully, it’ll never happen. But you may get something similar to it.
Why will you never get a Dislike button? Trolls. Any site that has something like a dislike button has to deal with coordinated revenge campaigns, personal vendettas, and a whole host of other B.S. that honestly costs a lot of money to deal with. It’s already something the site has struggled to get a line on, as users flag each other’s profiles and fan pages as inappropriate out of spite.
More to the point, it’s against the site’s weird Stepford Wives-esque agenda to keep everything relentlessly positive and make Facebook as squishy and non-threatening as possible. This is a company that’s seriously considering automatically ruining jokes just because some of its users are complete idiots.
By the same token, though, users have a point in that you may want to show support for serious political causes or a friend struggling through tough times, but clicking “Like” on a status is somewhat limited. Who wants to tell somebody that they “like” that their grandpa got hit by a truck?
So what will Facebook do? My guess is they’ll create a new button that’s not a Like, but is a positive sentiment. It’ll be something along the lines of a “Hug” or an “Agree” button, giving users the ability to express sympathy or concordance without saying they “like” something. As for the Dislike button, it’ll never happen. But we can dream.
if your post deserves a dislike, then you shouldn’t be posting it at all. i don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
dislike, DISLIKE!
I wish I could downvote this
From the title, I assumed we would be told what the “something like” a dislike button was.
Did you opt to not read the entire last paragraph?
How is a “positive sentiment” such as a Hug or Agree anything remotely like a dislike button?
I don’t think facebook should have a dislike button anyway. I mean it’s truly supposed to just be for sharing personal stuff to people you know… so your friends shouldn’t really be “disliking” a photo of you anyway. I totally agree with the awkwardness of “liking” a sad news post though, and I think a “hug” option would be adorable!!!
If I comment on this clear spam post, and then it gets deleted, does my comment just vanish into the ether?
When the fuck are we getting a dislike button?
It’s actually a post that invites some thought by Seitz as he mostly does. I wouldn’t call it click bait despite the title. He is one if the few writers here that actually puts up good posts.
The Facebook dislike button is the same as the Uproxx edit button. Often asked for, occasionally teased, never happening.
The reason behind adding a Facebook dislike button is not to express displeasure, said Zuckerberg. Rather he observed that users finds it difficult to respond when people post some unhappy things like a death in the family or some kind of a personal struggle [bit.ly]
How about a “tacos” button? Food is always appropriate as a condolence, and there is rarely a downside to getting tacos from your friends.