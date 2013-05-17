Fired Groupon CEO Andrew Mason Records ‘Business Advice Songs’

You mostly remember Andrew Mason, if at all, for being fired from Groupon. To Mason’s credit, he was honest about his failings and didn’t try to run some line of B.S. about it. And he showed a considerable sense of humor, something we’re kind of hoping extends to the album he’s just announced.

Mason’s reasoning is basically that people, especially young people, don’t read business books, and thus are denied the powerful advice that everybody follows as if it were holy dogma instead of using common sense:

I managed over 12,000 people at Groupon, most under the age of 25. One thing that surprised me was that many would arrive at orientation with minimal understanding of basic business wisdom… I came to realize that there was a real need to present business wisdom in a format that is more accessible to the younger generation. It was with this in mind that I spent a week in LA earlier this month recording Hardly Workin’, a seven song album of motivational business music targeted at people newly entering the workforce.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that this is a joke. This is a guy who compared the worst moment of his career to Battletoads.

On the other hand, it would also not be the most insane thing a Silicon Valley type has done for the hell of it, so we’ll see. We have to admit, if nothing else, we’ll probably wind up buying it.