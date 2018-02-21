Ranking The Five Best Apps For Those Organizing For Change

#Five Apps #The Power Of Activism
Senior Contributor
02.21.18

UPROXX/Getty Image

More than ever, people are organizing for change and taking to the streets to make things better for all of us. If you want to join in, here are five useful apps to protect your rights, record the proceedings, and get everything organized.

5) Know Your Rights

There are multiple apps for different countries under the heading “Know Your Rights” and it’s worth having one on your phone. Part of protest is navigating the legal areas around use of public space and peaceful protest sensibly and with an eye towards protecting your fellow protestors, and knowing what you can and can’t do and say will help keep everyone safe.

4) Buycott

Change starts with what you spend. Buycott lets you scan anything with a UPC code and learn the history behind it, as well as select causes you want to support. It lets you protest every time you’re in the store, and ensures that if you’re picking up something to drink after you protest, that you’re not undercutting yourself.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Five Apps#The Power Of Activism
TAGSfive appsorganizingPROTESTSthe power of activism

The RX

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 9 hours ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 5 days ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 6 days ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 7 days ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP