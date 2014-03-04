The Google Glass 'Hate Crime Victim' Would Like Google To Pay For Her Trip To SXSW

Last week, a great number of people on the Internet found a new person to argue about in Sarah Slocum, a self-described “#thinker #creator #glassexplorer” from San Mateo, California who claimed that she was attacked in a San Francisco bar for wearing Google Glass. Ms. Slocum claimed that she was accosted by a group of common street toughs in a bar called Molotov’s because they didn’t take too kindly to her fancy technological eyewear. She accused the other patrons of attacking and robbing her over her Google Glass – she and others have even elevated it to “hate crime” status – despite the fact that her own video showed her antagonizing everyone in the bar by recording them, when they clearly did not want to be recorded.
Reports of the incident have varied, but they’ve mostly painted Slocum to be an opportunist and an exaggerator, with some suggesting that she was simply too drunk and lost her purse on her own. Regardless of whether or not she’s telling the truth, she has maintained her story on her Twitter feed, which lends support to my Captain Obvious theory that she’s exacerbating this entire thing for the sake of promoting her name and brand. And several hours ago, she basically confirmed this by Tweeting what we’ve all been expecting.
The fact that she views people with Google Glass as some sort of a special interest group is simply marvelous. That is upper echelon trolling that deserves to be both mocked and celebrated simultaneously, because I refuse to believe that someone who claims to be in marketing and social media management possesses exactly zero self-awareness. This is shameless self-promotion with a twist of manipulation and a hint of intentional assholery that would make Donald Trump tip his combover with a mild grin of appreciation.
Oh, and she’s not done with Molotov’s yet. She still wants an apology and whatever else – probably the name changed to Glass Explorer’s – even though she has proudly already made sure that someone at the bar lost her job because of this.
Google, don’t you dare send this woman to SXSW unless it’s in a dunking booth filled with pickle juice that has been left outside for two years.
As someone who personally frequents Molotovs, I am glad they are not reaching out to Slocum. If you think they are concerned about PR, you should read their Yelp reviews.
I’m sorry, since when is hating oblivious assholes a hate crime?
“Educate the public”? What would be the ribbon color for Google Glass Awareness?
Because no one at SXSW has heard of Google Glass? The only thing she’s taught us is that punching someone with Google glass will not make them shut up. This is why I always promote the wedgie.
Since when does anyone need to be “educated” about the new (and clearly fleeting) rich-kid toy?
Every single thing about this woman screams “I have zero personality and rely on this idiot gadget to be even remotely interesting, and I haven’t gotten laid in years.”
She’s basically the evolved version of all these twitter dipshits in their mid-20s who do nothing but talk about #brands and #socialmedia. What a goddamn shitheel.
I’ve lived in SF for nearly 18 years, and I can tell you that the city I fell in love with in 1996 is positively being gang-raped–culturally speaking–by the current tech boom. I lived here through tech bubbles 1.0 & 2.0, but 3.0 is positively ruining this once lovely town. (Picks up RPG, heads toward google bus stop)
@begbie3 I left the City in 1996 to go to college in southern California; I first knew something was up when I went back to my neighborhood (the Mission) and saw white kids there speaking English and NOT being chased out. WTF was up with that?
Now all of my family has moved to the East Bay because no one can afford to stay in the city. Also, even sketch-ass Pacifica came up; that is the craziest thing to me.
She is the poster child for why all marketing people should be killed.
Hey San Francisco residents! This is why everyone else hates San Francisco
1) According to this twit’s Twitter page, she’s based in San Mateo.
2) I used to live next to the Google bus stop on Divisadero in SF until rising rents drove me out in 2013. So if anybody hates the tech-money, chi-chi bistro, homogeneous yuppie-culture slut-beast SF is becoming, it’s me. Thanks Mayor Lee, you slimy fuck.
Bars like this are hilarious to me, you walk in and all you see is people practicing for their mid life crisis. the usuals range from 30-45 years old, They allow you dog in (because what else is best for “live” music), The longest conversations help there are probably about social media or what they wish they did with their life before taking art history, and they alienate people who are literally them before the ascot neck warmer. This is probably the best press the bar could ever of got and i wouldnt be surprised if it was set up to make them look trendy or with whatever the hippies are trying to disguise themselves as now.
This chick is the biggest douche for expecting reparations or whatever privileged San Frans call it. She has leach written all over her face. Maybe she should of did something with her life instead of dwelling over a electronic she probably begged her elderly parents to buy her.
Molotov’s is about 4 blocks from old house & it’s actually the epitome of awesome punk dive bar: It’s plastered in stickers & tags, it’s just the right amount of vile, & its patrons don’t take no mess when some PR cultural tourist from fucking SAN MATEO comes in for a taste of the dark side. She got it all right.
Punk has been dead going on 30 years, im sorry if your one of these 30 somethings. but unless its been there since the Dead Kennedys started up, san fran doesnt have much to say about the dead punk scene…And no i dont know the place, but i do know the area, and its about as much as a dive bar as chipotle.
Trust me growing up in LA you see your fare share or people reliving scenes they werent part of as a kid…and plenty of bars/clubs trying to fit in with those crowds. it sucks that its like this but it is what it is.
If Google Glass had a dick I’m sure she’d suck it.